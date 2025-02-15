The Kitchen Appliance You Never Knew Was Perfect For Bread Pudding

Bread pudding is a nostalgic comfort food that requires minimal effort for maximum flavor. It's sweet, filling, and totally customizable. You can use up any ingredients lying around your kitchen, put day-old bread to good use, and you don't even need to crank the oven on if you don't feel it. Enter the trusty slow cooker: The perfect bread pudding companion.

Historically known as "poor man's pudding," bread pudding is already a pretty no-fuss dessert. But utilizing the slow cooker makes things even easier. Simply toss in the ingredients, stir, and let the appliance do the work. No need to keep checking on it or time everything perfectly. Just stick on the cover, go enjoy your day, and a few hours later, you'll have a delicious, crowd-pleasing dish that'll leave the whole house smelling like cinnamon and sugar. Plus, it's incredibly easy to adapt any bread pudding recipe for the slow cooker, so you can use whatever flavors you like.

Slow-cooker bread pudding is prepared just like an oven-baked one. Cut up some stale bread into chunks, using a sturdy loaf like challah, brioche, or French bread, and place in the slow cooker with toppings such as raisins or chocolate chips. In a separate bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, melted butter, sugar, and flavorings like vanilla, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Pour the mixture over the bread, stir to coat evenly, set the slow cooker on low, and leave it to do its thing.

