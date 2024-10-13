The Best Bread To Use For Maximum Flavor In Your Bread Pudding

Bread pudding is a cozy, comforting dish tasty enough to make us look forward to colder months. Made from typically older, somewhat more stale bread reinvigorated with creamy custard and any manner of different mix-ins, this pudding can be sweet or savory but is always some mix of carby, rich, chewy, velvety, crunchy, spicy, and all-around decadent. Whether you're making sweet plantain bread pudding, a classic bread pudding with raisins, nutmeg, cinnamon, and ginger, or any other chocolatey, cheesy, or brown-sugary twist, a successful result all comes down to how well the bread absorbs the flavors of your batter and other ingredients. You want maximum intensity and a good balance of those tastes and textures in every bite. So, Tasting Table asked an expert, Jami Callao, who oversees Respect Hospitality's pastry and bread programs, about the very best kind of bread to use.

"Brioche is the best — it's tender, porous, and absorbs all the flavors beautifully," Callao says. "For the best results, let the bread soak in the batter overnight." What makes true brioche is that it's like a hybrid of bread and cake. Because of the substantial amount of butter and eggs used to craft it, its interior is both fluffy and airy yet moist and rich. So, even when it's a day or so past its prime, brioche retains a nice softness and chew, and that porous consistency means your batter can get into every nook and cranny.