This Breakfast Treat Makes The Best Bread Pudding Base

Bread pudding is a classic dish but it doesn't have to be predictable. Although it typically consists of stale bread and a custard made with sugar, butter, milk, eggs, cinnamon, and raisins, other ingredients like vanilla and bourbon can be added for an upgraded taste. And you don't have to stop there. In addition to swapping out the standard French bread or brioche in lieu of canned cinnamon rolls, you could opt for a base made from a beloved breakfast staple: French toast.

French toast is known for its decadence and dessert-like qualities, which are attained by the eggs, vanilla, and sugar that coat the bread before it's toasted up on the stove; it boasts a cooking process quite similar to that of making bread pudding, making it an easy substitute. While Tasting Table's recipe for rich bread pudding calls for whole wheat bread, the loaf can be swapped with French toast before it's shredded and added to the other ingredients — raisins, cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg — and doused in milk and cream.