Transform Canned Cinnamon Rolls Into Bread Pudding With A Few Additions

Waking up to freshly baked cinnamon rolls is a comforting feeling — even if the pastry comes from a can. The canned cinnamon rolls are an effortless way to add a dose of sweetness to your breakfast without the need for mixing bowls or measuring cups. Many of us have enjoyed these canned pastries since childhood so we have a suggestion to transform them into an elevated breakfast-worthy dessert with Tasting Table's cinnamon roll bread pudding recipe from recipe developer Jessica Morone.

When we say effortless, we mean it, because this dish is extremely easy to whip up when you wake up. It's not quite as simple as popping open the can and placing the cinnamon rolls in a baking dish — but it won't take much effort. The recipe only requires canned cinnamon rolls, chopped pecans, milk, heavy cream, eggs, sugar, vanilla extract, and powdered sugar, most of which are probably in your kitchen already. Another perk is that it only takes 10 minutes of prep work and an hour in the oven, giving you plenty of time to drink your coffee and make the rest of your breakfast.