Transform Canned Cinnamon Rolls Into Bread Pudding With A Few Additions
Waking up to freshly baked cinnamon rolls is a comforting feeling — even if the pastry comes from a can. The canned cinnamon rolls are an effortless way to add a dose of sweetness to your breakfast without the need for mixing bowls or measuring cups. Many of us have enjoyed these canned pastries since childhood so we have a suggestion to transform them into an elevated breakfast-worthy dessert with Tasting Table's cinnamon roll bread pudding recipe from recipe developer Jessica Morone.
When we say effortless, we mean it, because this dish is extremely easy to whip up when you wake up. It's not quite as simple as popping open the can and placing the cinnamon rolls in a baking dish — but it won't take much effort. The recipe only requires canned cinnamon rolls, chopped pecans, milk, heavy cream, eggs, sugar, vanilla extract, and powdered sugar, most of which are probably in your kitchen already. Another perk is that it only takes 10 minutes of prep work and an hour in the oven, giving you plenty of time to drink your coffee and make the rest of your breakfast.
Cut the baked cinnamon rolls up into bite-sized pieces
After you pop open the can of cinnamon rolls, cook them according to the instructions on the package. Make sure the rolls are fully cooked so they don't end up mushy when you combine them with the milk later to create your pudding. When the rolls come out of the oven, cut them into bite-sized pieces, similar to how you'd prepare the ingredients for monkey bread. From there, after allowing them to sit for 20 minutes in the mix of other ingredients, bake them for 35 to 40 minutes in a 350-degree Fahrenheit oven.
The cinnamon rolls are packed with flavor, but canned biscuits will also work if you have some in the fridge. Sprinkle some cinnamon sugar on the biscuits to achieve a similar flavor.
If you appreciate the combination of fruity and sweet flavors, use orange cinnamon rolls instead of the plain ones. To customize the recipe further, mix cocoa powder with the icing ingredients for a hint of chocolate, swap the pecans with walnuts, or add bourbon to the sauce for the bread pudding.