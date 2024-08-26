Add Sweet Potatoes To Bread Pudding To Give It A Fall Flare

Like pumpkins and pecans, sweet potatoes are true harbingers of fall that we integrate into countless recipes, from sweet pies to savory soups when the leaves begin to turn and the air grows crisp. These hearty root vegetables will provide a sugary richness and pillowy, comforting texture to upgrade your next bread pudding.

Sweet potatoes are no stranger to casserole dishes like this one topped with pecans or this marshmallow yam casserole. Roast small cubes of sweet potato at 400 degrees Fahrenheit while you prepare the other bread pudding ingredients. Then, lower the oven temperature to 350 or 375 degrees Fahrenheit most bread pudding casseroles call for, and stir the roasted sweet potatoes into the assembled bread pudding. This will add a caramelized and smoky depth of flavor along with a firmer texture and a similar form to pair with the bread cubes.

You can also boil peeled sweet potato cubes and mash them along with the liquid ingredients like cream and butter to comprise the batter you'd usually pour over the bread cubes before baking your bread pudding. Mashed sweet potatoes will thicken the custard surrounding the cubes of bread, creating an even creamier contrast to the crispy bits of exposed bread topping that toast up in the oven.