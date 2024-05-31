The Flaky Pastry That Takes Ina Garten's Bread Pudding Over The Top

Bread pudding has come a long way from its original inception as a method for 11th century cooks to make use of stale bread. These days, the unique dessert, which marries baked goods with creamy custard in order to create a moist, cake-like "pudding," is as prized a dish as you can get — in all its forms.

By its very nature, bread pudding is extremely versatile, and lends itself well to all sorts of variations and customizations. You can make it with simple sliced bread, as we do in our Rich Bread Pudding recipe, or use fluffy cinnamon rolls as your base, like Tasting Table recipe developer Jessica Morone suggests in this Cinnamon Roll Bread Pudding dish. And while there are a bunch of mouthwatering ingredients you can incorporate into bread pudding to take it to the next level, we're here to talk about the one substitution that might forever change the way you make it. One word, folks: Croissants.

The flaky French pastries are, in fact, the secret behind Ina Garten's famous version of bread pudding, which she originally featured in her 1999 cookbook, "The Barefoot Contessa Cookbook." And if you know Garten, you know that she never misses in the kitchen. When combined with rich, eggy vanilla custard and sweet, chewy raisins, the airy pastries get new life as a decadent dessert sure to impress a crowd. It's no wonder Garten claims that this dish is a favorite among her friends.