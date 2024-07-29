Yes, There Is A Correct Way To Store Your Homemade Ice Cream

Regardless of the flavor, homemade ice cream is sure to wow. Its fresh taste and fluffy texture easily render the treat lovable, but its pared-down ingredient list skyrockets the ice cream's appeal. However, in the absence of additives and stabilizers made-from-scratch pints can degrade at a faster rate, especially if ice cream isn't stored properly. To guarantee that every scoop is as delicious as the first it's important to know how to store ice cream.

Quality is at stake when homemade ice cream isn't kept under the right conditions. Whether it's due to poor packaging or the result of continually thawing and refreezing, ice cream can become freezer burned, which can dull flavors, lessen aesthetics, and cause gritty textures. That said, safety can also be impacted should the perishable treat be subject to melt-worthy temperatures. Evidently, proper storage isn't just recommend, it's essential.

First and foremost, always transfer homemade ice cream into an airtight container. Plastic options with shallow yet spacious dimensions are most ideal as the material, coupled with the sizable surface area, allows for fast freezing. Plus, flat containers also make stacking and scooping more effortless. Once filled (and gently patted down to avoid air bubbles), cover the ice cream with wax paper to prevent leaching aromas and limit the formation of crunchy ice crystals. Then, simply place the container in the lower bottom section of your freezer to keep freshly made ice cream at its frostiest.