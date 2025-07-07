Transform This Cereal Into No-Bake Cookies With Just A Few Extra Ingredients

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In the warm weather months, it can feel like a task to turn on the oven. When you want to prepare a delightful dish and still beat the heat, look to your favorite no-bake desserts that are perfect for summer. Between icebox pies, cookies, and puddings, there's a lot you can do with a few basic ingredients and a little clever planning. If your pantry is well-stocked with cereal, try a batch of no-bake cookies inspired by the Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory's beloved avalanche bark.

Avalanche cookies exemplify the many creative ways to use breakfast cereals, specifically Rice Krispies. With a minimal list of ingredients that starts with two cups of the puffed rice cereal mixed with melted white chocolate, creamy peanut butter, and mini marshmallows, these no-bake cookies are simple to prepare and even more fun to customize with your favorite flavors.

Similar to another cereal-based dessert, Iowa's Rice Krispie treat hybrid known as Scotcheroos, avalanche cookies come together in the fridge and are ready to eat once they have set. With a chilly-sounding name and a variety of ingredients that are easy to find and use, avalanche cookies are ideal for summertime get-togethers, or all year long. You can always modify the ingredients by including nuts, dried fruit, chocolate chips, and other complementary additions or even swapping out the peanut butter and chocolate for alternatives that better suit your dietary needs and taste preferences.