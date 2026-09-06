15 Trader Joe's Frozen Breakfast Items That Make Mornings Hassle-Free
If nothing else, Trader Joe's is known for its frozen section — and frozen fruits and veggies are just the start of it. The grocery chain offers an impressive lineup of ready-made meals, from American burgers to Korean beef bulgogi. And its offerings go far beyond dinner. With options for breakfast, lunch, and everything in between, you could easily eat your way through the freezer aisle all day.
Starting with breakfast, figuring out what to eat every morning can be stressful, especially when you want something filling, flavorful, and quick. Luckily, TJ's freezer aisle has plenty of choices that check all three boxes. And even if a ready-made meal isn't your thing, there are plenty of frozen ingredients to make breakfast just as hassle-free.
Prices are accurate as of the date of publication and may vary by location.
Uncured Ham & Swiss Cheese Pockets
You could stuff a croissant with ham and cheese for a similar result, but TJ's version is much more convenient on busy mornings. Each box comes with two hearty, buttery pastries filled with ham and cheese, and you don't even have to turn on the oven to make them. They're ready to heat in the air fryer or microwave, too.
Purchase Uncured Ham & Swiss Cheese Pockets for about $5.
Roasted Potatoes with Peppers & Onions
If you gravitate toward savory breakfasts, potatoes are probably already a morning staple, whether you prefer them in hash brown or home fry form. Trader Joe's roasted potatoes with peppers and onions make it easy to add them to your weekday breakfast without chopping, seasoning, or keeping an eye on the pan. Just pop them in the oven or air fryer while you get ready, then serve them alongside your morning eggs for a filling meal.
Purchase Roasted Potatoes with Peppers & Onions for about $4.
Mini Blueberry Scones
If you dream of whipping up delicious scones in the morning but just can't find the time, Trader Joe's is here to help you live out your dreams. Its box of mini blueberry scones comes with 12 buttery pastries, and all you have to do is pop them in the oven. Enjoy them nice and warm, or pack a few in your work bag and enjoy these sweet delights on your morning commute.
Purchase Mini Blueberry Scones for about $5.50.
Toaster Waffles
Trader Joe's Toaster Waffles aren't your average frozen waffles. These are made in Belgium — which is widely considered the capital of all-things waffle — and they're designed to go "straight from freezer to toaster," according to Trader Joe's website. They also pack seven grams of protein and have an impressively short ingredient list, which is a rarity among frozen waffles on the market.
Purchase Toaster Waffles for about $3.
Breakfast Bowl
We've all heard the saying: Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. While this isn't really backed by science, a well-rounded breakfast can absolutely help start your day off right — and Trader Joe's Breakfast Bowl is a great way to make that happen. Featuring scrambled eggs, roasted potatoes, Cheddar cheese, crumbled pork sausage, and uncured bacon pieces, Trader Joe's Breakfast Bowl packs 20 grams of protein. It also takes less than five minutes to prepare, making it so convenient, it almost feels wrong.
Purchase the Breakfast Bowl for about $3.50.
English Muffin Breakfast Sandwich
Stopping at Dunkin' or McDonalds for a breakfast sandwich gets the job done, but sometimes, it's nice to be able to pull one out of your freezer and heat it up at home. Trader Joe's English Muffin Breakfast Sandwich allows you to do just that. Made with a pork sausage patty, scrambled eggs, and Cheddar cheese, this nutritious breakfast option has 18 grams of protein, which is almost as much as the Breakfast Bowl.
Purchase the English Muffin Breakfast Sandwich for about $5.
Shredded Potato Hash Browns
Making hash browns from scratch is a pretty time-consuming process. You have to peel your potatoes, shred them, drain them to remove excess water, before you can finally fry them. Frozen hash browns make mornings ten times easier. Trader Joe's does offer hash brown patties, but if you prefer a more rustic, shredded approach the Shredded Potato Hash Browns are where its at. Just a heads up: Many fans agree that these are best cooked in the air fryer for maximum crispiness.
Purchase the Shredded Potato Hash Browns for about $2.50.
Fruits & Greens Smoothie Blend
If a smoothie is your ideal way to start the day, the frozen section has you covered. Trader Joe's currently has two smoothie blends: The Tropical Smoothie Blend and the Fruits & Greens Smoothie Blend. The Fruits & Greens blend features a delightful and refreshing blend of blueberries, dragon fruit, bananas, strawberries, spinach, and kale.
Purchase the Fruit & Greens Smoothie Blend for about $4.
Meatless Breakfast Sausage Patties
If you're a vegan, vegetarian, or just prefer to avoid meat at breakfast, Trader Joe's Meatless Breakfast Sausage Patties have you covered. Made with soy protein and wheat gluten and seasoned with sage, fennel, garlic, and onion powder, they're made to evoke the "unmistakable, comfort food-classic, diner-style sausage," according to the chain's website. Eat them with a side of eggs, or crush them up and add them to your breakfast burrito for a few grams of additional protein.
Purchase the Meatless Breakfast Sausage Patties for about $4.
Egg Frittata
For vegetarians and meat-eaters alike, eggs are one of the best ways to get protein at breakfast, and there are countless ways to prepare them. From fried to scrambled to hard-boiled, the options are endless, but the frittata is one of the most delicious. While making one at home isn't particularly difficult, not everyone has time to cook a frittata from scratch in the morning. That's where Trader Joe's comes in. Each box contains two frittatas seasoned with cauliflower, fried onions, and Swiss cheese.
Purchase the Egg Frittata for about $3.50
Broccoli & Cheddar Cheese Quiche
Last fall, we ranked 10 different TJ's frozen breakfast foods, and the broccoli cheddar quiche came out on top. The single quiche is flavorful and balanced, with an undeniably flaky crust when prepared in the oven. But if you're short on time and need to use the microwave, it's surprisingly delicious that way, too. It's an elegant breakfast option that won't break the bank.
Purchase the Broccoli & Cheddar Cheese Quiche for about $3.
Organic Açai Bowl
If you'd rather eat your smoothie with a spoon, skip the Smoothie Blend and go for the Organic Açai Bowl instead. It was a runner up in our frozen store-bought açai bowl ranking, second only to Pitaya Foods' version. The bowl also features strawberries, blueberries, bananas, unsweetened coconut chips, and unsweetened coconut beverage. It's easy to prepare, only requiring a quick trip to the microwave for defrosting; you can also thaw it in the fridge overnight.
Purchase the Organic Acai Bowl for about $4.50.
Roasted Corn
You probably weren't expecting to read roasted corn on a list of Trader Joe's frozen breakfast items, but hear us out. If you're someone who likes savory breakfast, you're probably familiar with the breakfast taco or breakfast burrito — and both benefit from the addition of sweet roasted corn. Trader Joe's frozen roasted corn is cooked over an open flame, which adds a bit of smokiness to the veggie and, in turn, your breakfast.
Purchase the Roasted Corn for about $3.
Sliced Shiitake Mushrooms
Much like frozen corn, shiitake mushrooms might not scream "breakfast food," but if you love mushrooms in your omelet, they absolutely deserve a place on the table. These mushrooms — which are "thinly sliced, blanched, and individually quick-frozen," according to TJ's — are ready to be sautéed and added to your morning omelets. You can even fry them in advance to make breakfast even quicker.
Purchase the Sliced Shiitake Mushrooms for about $3.50.
Organic Silver Dollar Pancakes
Whether you're enjoying them yourself or feeding your kids, Trader Joe's Organic Silver Dollar Pancakes offer the perfect hint of sweetness to start your day. Not only are they bite-sized and adorable, but they couldn't be easier to prepare: Just nuke them in the microwave for a minute or two, and you're good to go. Top them with your favorite maple syrup and butter, and enjoy a super sweet (and organic!) start to the day.
Purchase the Organic Silver Dollar Pancakes for about $3.50.