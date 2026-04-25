9 Frozen Foods That Replace Fresh Ingredients Without Ruining The Dish

When you see a supermarket truck rolling down the highway, there's a good chance that its exterior is decorated with images of perfectly symmetrical apples, plump peaches, vibrant corn on the cob, and tomatoes fresh off the vine. Less often, you'll see images of frozen produce, and it's no wonder why frozen food isn't considered all that sexy. But did you know that frozen fruits and veggies are sometimes more nutritious than their fresh counterparts? Or that some recipes actually work better with frozen produce? Not to mention, frozen produce is typically more affordable than fresh. And if you have a garden or live in an agriculturally abundant area, you might spend the better part of each summer freezing superfluous produce anyways.

Nonetheless, some fruits and veggies freeze better than others. For instance, many people believe that the convenience of frozen green beans doesn't make up for their finicky texture and flavor. Having cooked in a bed and breakfast and tended to a flourishing garden for many seasons, I know what freezes well and what doesn't. More importantly, I know the dishes in which frozen produce actually shines.

In this article, I'll introduce you to a handful of the foods that commonly fill my freezer. I'll also share a few tips for how to freeze produce for added convenience. One final note before we dive in: The quality of frozen produce varies drastically by brand, so try a few products before casting judgement.