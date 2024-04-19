14 Creative Uses For Frozen Spinach

Raise your hand if you have a bag of frozen spinach in your freezer. Just as we thought, your hand is raised, as are ours. When you aren't sure how to eat frozen spinach other than adding it to a vegetable stir fry or an omelet, we have a lot of delicious and creative uses for this frozen veggie that you can integrate for breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner, and appetizers.

Fresh spinach is great, but if you've ever purchased a pound of fresh stuff, it can come in a bulky box or bag that takes up a lot of room in your refrigerator. The leaves might turn slimy and gross before you get a chance to use them. However, a 1-pound bag of frozen spinach is considerably smaller and easier to store. If you don't end up using a full bag for one meal, you can close it up and dig it out whenever you need it. Whether you aim to use frozen spinach to stuff enchiladas, make creamy dips, or add it to macaroni and cheese as a veggie component, there are a lot of tasty, convenient ways to utilize this frozen vegetable.