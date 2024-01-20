Spinach And Balsamic Cream Pasta Recipe

Not all types of vinegar are made the same — take balsamic vinegar, for example. It's a special type of vinegar made from freshly crushed grape juice, known as must. The production of balsamic vinegar involves a slow fermentation that can take many years to come to fruition — up to 25 years, in fact. Despite the lengthy process it takes to make balsamic vinegar, we sure are glad it happens, especially because it pairs so well in a number of dishes, including pasta ones. This spinach and balsamic cream pasta recipe highlights the vinegar in all its glory, offering tangy flavors that pair well alongside rich ones.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "Balsamic vinegar has always been one of my favorites for salads but using it to create a thick and creamy pasta sauce is absolutely delicious and is easy enough to become a new weeknight favorite." Read on to learn how to make this flavorful pasta that can easily be converted to a plant-based meal by using dairy-free cream and butter. It's a keeper!