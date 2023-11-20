Warming Hungarian Mushroom Soup Recipe

When you think of Hungarian food, goulash — a hearty and flavorful stew that is often considered the national dish of Hungary — might be the first thing that pops into your head. While this is a well-known and cherished dish, Hungarian cuisine offers a wide range of other delicious foods, including various stews, soups, and pastries. One of their best-known soups is Hungarian mushroom soup, which has a velvety and creamy consistency and an abundance of umami flavor. It also contains a hearty amount of paprika, the favorite spice of Hungary.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "I recently traveled to Hungary and had the opportunity to taste many delicious Hungarian dishes. This mushroom soup was one of my favorites, so of course I wanted to recreate it in my own kitchen. I couldn't help but come home with a huge supply of paprika, as it was showcased everywhere, and it gives this soup a slightly sweet and earthy flavor." With this recipe, you'll learn how to make one of Hungary's savory and umami dishes.