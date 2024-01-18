Frozen Spinach Is The Secret To A More Hearty Canned Tomato Soup

Canned tomato soups are a pantry essential for many reasons. They offer long shelf life and affordability, but what's even better is how delicious they can be when properly reheated. They're a perfect solution for those days when you're too tired to cook from scratch. However, just because they come in a can doesn't mean you have to compromise on taste or texture. With a few simple additions, even canned tomato soup can rival homemade. One such addition is frozen spinach.

Why frozen, specifically? Well, it's incredibly convenient. Frozen spinach is pre-blanched, so it's already soft and ready to go from out of the bag. Unlike fresh spinach, which requires time to wilt and soften as it cooks in the pot, frozen spinach can be added right away into the pot without any prepping. Add it straight to your simmering canned tomato soup a few minutes before it's done cooking and the spinach will blend perfectly into the liquid. Plus, it boosts the soup's nutritional value, too.

Spinach is a nutritional powerhouse, packed with antioxidants, anti-inflammatory compounds, dietary fiber, vitamins, omega-3 fatty acids, and iron. While canned tomato soup is already quite nutritious on its own, there aren't any cons to making it an even heartier meal, are there?