Crockpot Spinach And Artichoke Chicken Recipe

When life gets hectic, sometimes all we need is a slow-cooked meal to bring us back to center. Not only are crockpot recipes time-saving and low-effort, but they're almost always guaranteed to be cozy and comforting. Case in point: Alexander Roberts' crockpot spinach and artichoke chicken, which of course draws inspiration from the hall of fame-worthy spinach artichoke dip.

Preparing this juicy chicken recipe is a breeze, requiring less than 15 minutes of prep time. Simply chop the ingredients, give some of them a quick sear, then let the slow cooker work its magic while you attend to other tasks. Over the next few hours, the warming scent of creamy spinach and artichoke chicken will fill your kitchen as the crockpot tenderizes the meat and melds the flavors of artichoke, cream cheese, and aromatics. Once it's done cooking, try serving it as a sauce over penne pasta, steamed rice, or even a bowl of zoodles. Better yet, leftovers make the perfect weekday lunch!