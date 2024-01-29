Crockpot Spinach And Artichoke Chicken Recipe
When life gets hectic, sometimes all we need is a slow-cooked meal to bring us back to center. Not only are crockpot recipes time-saving and low-effort, but they're almost always guaranteed to be cozy and comforting. Case in point: Alexander Roberts' crockpot spinach and artichoke chicken, which of course draws inspiration from the hall of fame-worthy spinach artichoke dip.
Preparing this juicy chicken recipe is a breeze, requiring less than 15 minutes of prep time. Simply chop the ingredients, give some of them a quick sear, then let the slow cooker work its magic while you attend to other tasks. Over the next few hours, the warming scent of creamy spinach and artichoke chicken will fill your kitchen as the crockpot tenderizes the meat and melds the flavors of artichoke, cream cheese, and aromatics. Once it's done cooking, try serving it as a sauce over penne pasta, steamed rice, or even a bowl of zoodles. Better yet, leftovers make the perfect weekday lunch!
Gather the ingredients for crockpot spinach and artichoke chicken
To whip up this crockpot spinach and artichoke chicken, you'll need 11 easy-to-find ingredients. Four chicken breasts will be cubed and seared, along with an onion, garlic cloves, and olive oil. Once that's all ready to go in the crockpot, fresh spinach, canned artichoke hearts, cream cheese, salt, pepper, and broth will be added to the mix. To serve, a dusting of freshly grated Parmesan cheese is a must!
Maybe you have frozen spinach you're trying to get rid of? Don't worry — you can use frozen spinach instead of fresh spinach. Just substitute an equal amount, about 5 ounces. You could also use any other cut of chicken if you have it on hand, but we do recommend that it be boneless, skinless, and cut into cubes.
Step 1: Cook the onion
Add olive oil to a large skillet over medium heat. Cook onion for 5 minutes, stirring often, until softened.
Step 2: Add the garlic
Add garlic and cook for 1 more minute. Empty skillet into a small bowl and set aside.
Step 3: Sear the chicken
Add remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil to the same skillet and sear the cubed chicken breast on all sides until lightly browned.
Step 4: Add the ingredients to the slow cooker
Add chicken, onions, and garlic to the slow cooker along with the salt and pepper.
Step 5: Add the remaining ingredients
Stir in the chicken broth, artichokes, cream cheese, and spinach.
Step 6: Let it slow cook
Slow cook on low for 8 hours or high for 4 hours.
Step 7: Garnish and serve
Serve warm, garnished with grated Parmesan.
Can I use the stove instead of a slow cooker for this crockpot spinach and artichoke chicken recipe?
Yes! While slow cooking in your trusty old crockpot is a great way to develop flavors and tenderize proteins, the same results can be achieved on the stovetop if you apply the same technique. Slow cooking is great for time-saving and hands-free cooking, while stovetop cooking offers quicker results and no special equipment other than a pot or pan.
To make this spinach and artichoke chicken on the stovetop, follow all of the same steps of the recipe as listed, but use a large pot with a lid. Instead of slow cooking for 4 or 8 hours, add all of the ingredients to the pot (after searing the chicken) along with an extra ⅔ cup broth. Turn the heat to the lowest setting and put the lid on the pot. Let it cook for 2-3 hours, stirring every 30 minutes or so, until the chicken is fork-tender. If all of the liquid cooks away too fast, add ½ cup more broth or water.
Can I use fresh artichokes instead of canned in this this crockpot spinach and artichoke chicken recipe?
Fresh artichokes can be tricky to prep, but you can of course opt to use fresh artichokes instead of canned or jarred ones for this recipe. For ease, which this slow cooker dish is centered around, we do recommend prepped artichokes that are already cut and cooked for you. But for the culinary-minded who want to use the real deal, you can always learn how to cut an artichoke with a paring knife, a vegetable peeler, and a little bit of patience.
To substitute fresh artichokes in this recipe, make sure the hearts have been fully cleaned and that they're cooked in some way, such as steamed or roasted, before you add them to the crockpot. Be sure to chop them into bite-sized pieces and drizzle them lightly with extra virgin olive oil as well. Use the equivalent of 1 can (14 ounces) of artichoke hearts, or measure out 1 packed cup.
