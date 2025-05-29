The Frozen Vegetable That Bobby Flay Will Almost Always Pick Over Fresh

Frozen fruits and vegetables are convenient, shelf-stable, and often cheaper than their fresh counterparts. But most chefs and foodies agree that fresh produce is superior overall. Every rule has an exception, and for celebrity chef and trusted culinary expert Bobby Flay, the frozen vegetable that is better frozen than fresh is peas.

In a cooking video chef Flay did in collaboration with Misfits Market on Instagram, he makes frozen peas the star of the show in a chilled green pea soup with green chile-pesto basil creama and crispy shallots. Flay starts the cooking video by saying, "90% of the time, I like frozen peas better than fresh peas" because "frozen peas are frozen at their very, very peak sweetness." Peak sweetness translates to peak freshness, which also means peak nutrient content. While you might find fresh peas at the height of their taste and nutrition at your local farmers market, in the span of a day, they'll already start losing their freshness, the sugars will convert into starches, and their nutrient content will rapidly degrade. To that effect, Flay says, "If they're not utilized almost immediately, the starch kind of grows and they just get a little starchy," which will result in a disappointing taste and texture.

Frozen peas are not only harvested at peak freshness, but they're also processed and cooked to lock in key nutrients, color, flavor, and texture. Consequently, they'll save you the trouble of hulling the peas from their shells and cooking them.