Frozen Peas Are The Unexpected Ingredient For Quick And Delicious Dip

Many people say that frozen peas have a better texture than fresh, but that's not the only reason to stock your freezer with these little green jewels. As we know from making mushy peas and slow cooker split pea soup, these veggies become thick and creamy when they come out of their shell. They may not be the first ingredient that comes to mind when you think of dip, but just a few supporting ingredients can turn frozen peas into the star of a few great recipes.

All you need is a blender or food processor and a bag of thawed peas to get started. Unlike many other main ingredients in delicious dips, green peas are packed full of fiber, protein, antioxidants, and a plethora of vitamins (including A, C, and K), so your final product will be a highly nutritious choice. And unlike some recipes that have a laundry list of ingredients (we're looking at you, seven-layer taco dip), a pea-based version can be made with just a few staples. No need to cook anything separately, chop anything ahead of time, or shell fresh peas — just toss everything in your blending device of choice and you'll be good to go.