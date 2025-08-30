Bulk Up Smoothies With This Nearly-Tasteless Vegetable
It seems by now we've all agreed that vegetables are an acceptable addition to smoothies, with spinach practically a must-have ingredient. But while leafy greens are a great way to boost the nutrition of your drink, they don't do a lot for the texture. For a thick and creamy smoothie (and a healthy dose of fiber), you'll need help from an unexpected source: frozen cauliflower.
If thoughts of cauliflower cheese or vegan buffalo wings have you wondering if this is some kind of joke, it's important to remember that cauliflower itself doesn't have much of a taste — which is exactly why we cover it in cheese or hot sauce. When used as a vegetable that's added to your smoothie, it will take on the flavors of the other ingredients, whether that's fresh and fruity or decadent and chocolatey.
For this to work, it's essential that the cauliflower is frozen. While you can use fresh too, frozen cauliflower adds a certain creaminess that fresh florets can't provide. So if you have fresh cauliflower on hand, cut it into florets and let it freeze overnight. There's no need to steam it first, though some people do experience digestive discomfort from raw cruciferous vegetables. Packets of frozen florets like the 365 by Whole Foods Market one on Amazon or frozen cauliflower rice are parboiled before packaging, so these can be a more convenient option. Just make sure they don't include any kind of seasoning.
Ideas for creamy cauliflower smoothies
The neutral flavor of cauliflower means it can be added to any smoothie, but if you're still unsure, start small. Try adding just a couple of florets to a recipe with strong tasting ingredients, like this tropical passionfruit smoothie or fruity orange cream smoothie. The tang of the passionfruit and orange will cut through any hint of vegetal flavor.
When well blended, frozen cauliflower adds a texture that's comparable to ice cream, making it a perfect pairing with dairy or dessert flavors. Try it with this cinnamon banana walnut smoothie that's evocative of a cinnamon bun, or this spiced ginger cinnamon pear smoothie. For chocolate lovers, the extra nutrition from cauliflower will help ease your mind about opting for a funky monkey banana mocha or black forest smoothie for breakfast.
Frozen cauliflower's bulking properties make it a great addition to smoothie bowls, too, where thicker is better when it comes to texture. For a satisfying start to the day, add it to a homemade acai bowl or a decadent chocolate coconut smoothie bowl.