Bulk Up Smoothies With This Nearly-Tasteless Vegetable

It seems by now we've all agreed that vegetables are an acceptable addition to smoothies, with spinach practically a must-have ingredient. But while leafy greens are a great way to boost the nutrition of your drink, they don't do a lot for the texture. For a thick and creamy smoothie (and a healthy dose of fiber), you'll need help from an unexpected source: frozen cauliflower.

If thoughts of cauliflower cheese or vegan buffalo wings have you wondering if this is some kind of joke, it's important to remember that cauliflower itself doesn't have much of a taste — which is exactly why we cover it in cheese or hot sauce. When used as a vegetable that's added to your smoothie, it will take on the flavors of the other ingredients, whether that's fresh and fruity or decadent and chocolatey.

For this to work, it's essential that the cauliflower is frozen. While you can use fresh too, frozen cauliflower adds a certain creaminess that fresh florets can't provide. So if you have fresh cauliflower on hand, cut it into florets and let it freeze overnight. There's no need to steam it first, though some people do experience digestive discomfort from raw cruciferous vegetables. Packets of frozen florets like the 365 by Whole Foods Market one on Amazon or frozen cauliflower rice are parboiled before packaging, so these can be a more convenient option. Just make sure they don't include any kind of seasoning.