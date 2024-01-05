Use Frozen Shelled Edamame To Bulk Up Vegetarian Pho

Along with Indian chana masala, coconut Thai curry, and Chinese fried rice, Vietnamese pho is a go-to take-out option. However, considering it's traditionally served with beef broth, it's not quite as easy to find vegetarian. Whether you have a go-to place to get yours or have resorted to making your own aromatic vegetarian pho from scratch at home, there's a simple, plant-based way for you to bulk it up with some protein — and no, it's not crispy tofu. It's even simpler than that. By keeping a bag of frozen, shelled edamame in your freezer, you can give your vegetarian pho a hearty, protein boost in an instant.

If you're adding frozen edamame to the pho you ordered as takeout, the best and simplest way is to microwave or steam them first. Simply place your edamame in water, cover it with a lid, and place it in your steamer or microwave until they're steaming and hot — this should only take a few minutes. When they're done, drain them and add them directly to your pho to enjoy. On the other hand, if you're going the homemade pho route, you can thaw your frozen shelled edamame directly in your broth while you're cooking your noodles. By the time it's ready to eat, the edamame will be completely thawed, and your pho will be bursting with protein.

Aside from protein, however, the other thing your vegetarian pho needs to be bursting and boosted with is flavor. And, as it turns out, neither requires the help of animal proteins.