Yes, You Can Freeze Leftover Canned Tomatoes. Here's How
The best thing about canned tomatoes is their incredible versatility and ease of use. Sure, there's nothing like a freshly sliced tomato, but canned tomatoes shine as an addition to any recipe calling for cubed, diced, or crushed tomatoes. As a matter of fact, many chefs prefer canned tomatoes because they are harvested at the height of ripeness and canned within a few hours, retaining their full flavor, vitamins, and other nutrients. But what if you open a can of tomatoes and have leftovers you don't want to waste? Can you freeze them? You sure can, and you should.
According to the USDA, an open can of tomatoes can be safely stored in an air-tight container for five to seven days, but freezing canned tomatoes in containers (like these handy Glad Freezerware storage containers) allows you to keep them for up to six months. Canned tomatoes can also be frozen in bags like these classic Ziploc freezer bags, which can be a big space saver. Using plastic bags is also an easy way to label and date your leftover tomatoes. To properly store the canned tomatoes in bags, make sure you lay them flat and press the air out before sealing. You could even take your leftover tomatoes and pulse them down in a food processor to make them more uniform and easier to flatten. Pureed tomatoes will store better and are perfect for making a quick salsa or adding to sauces and soups.
How to safely thaw and use frozen canned tomatoes
Frozen canned tomatoes can easily be thawed, and there are a few ways this can be done. According to safe food handling guidelines from the FDA, the three safest ways to defrost frozen food are in the refrigerator, in cold water, and in the microwave. This goes for all frozen food, and the best method for defrosting is to make the time to thaw frozen tomatoes in the fridge overnight. However, if the quantities are smaller, they may only need a few hours in the fridge to get the job done. Make sure the refrigerator temperature is a consistent 40 degrees Fahrenheit or below.
A faster method for thawing your frozen canned tomatoes is to place the bag or container in a bowl of cold water, or run water over it to do a quick thaw. This method requires attention, but it can be the best method to use in a pinch when you need the tomatoes right away. If you're planning on throwing your canned tomatoes in a stew (many of our go-to soup and stew recipes require tinned tomatoes), or you're making marinara sauce on the stove, simply place them in frozen and allow to thaw and heat up in the pan. The tomatoes will cook down beautifully; just be aware of any potential spoilage before you put them in. Signs like discoloration, a milky appearance, or obvious mold means you've likely left them in the freezer too long and they should be discarded.