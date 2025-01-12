Yes, You Can Freeze Leftover Canned Tomatoes. Here's How

The best thing about canned tomatoes is their incredible versatility and ease of use. Sure, there's nothing like a freshly sliced tomato, but canned tomatoes shine as an addition to any recipe calling for cubed, diced, or crushed tomatoes. As a matter of fact, many chefs prefer canned tomatoes because they are harvested at the height of ripeness and canned within a few hours, retaining their full flavor, vitamins, and other nutrients. But what if you open a can of tomatoes and have leftovers you don't want to waste? Can you freeze them? You sure can, and you should.

According to the USDA, an open can of tomatoes can be safely stored in an air-tight container for five to seven days, but freezing canned tomatoes in containers (like these handy Glad Freezerware storage containers) allows you to keep them for up to six months. Canned tomatoes can also be frozen in bags like these classic Ziploc freezer bags, which can be a big space saver. Using plastic bags is also an easy way to label and date your leftover tomatoes. To properly store the canned tomatoes in bags, make sure you lay them flat and press the air out before sealing. You could even take your leftover tomatoes and pulse them down in a food processor to make them more uniform and easier to flatten. Pureed tomatoes will store better and are perfect for making a quick salsa or adding to sauces and soups.

