13 Daily Harvest Smoothies, Ranked

Wholesome, versatile, convenient, and forever aligned with food trends — is there anything a smoothie can't do? The only barrier is a high-speed blender. But once one's part of your cookware essentials, it's easy to blitz and sip down your daily protein, fiber, and vitamin A through zinc.

I've been smoothie-obsessed for years. However, nothing tastes all that good after the hundredth time. I needed to give my tried-and-true recipes a rest and add something new to my morning routine. Cue Daily Harvest, a plant-based food delivery service that just debuted a fresh line-up of organic products. Plus, this year marks the first time that its oat bowls, elixirs, and smoothies can be purchased à la carte. The six-item minimum is easy to meet, but choosing which delicious options to order is the real dilemma.

To help you make solid selections, I broke out my blender and got my hands on all the available smoothies from Daily Harvest, which include seven classic and six high-protein flavors. We all have varying health goals, so while this review mentions macros and calories, nutrition doesn't play a role in the ranking.

However, satiety is taken into account — and while I'm not a dietitian, I do think that as a food writer, I have pretty good taste. Here's my honest take on what Daily Harvest smoothies should be in your online shopping cart.