13 Daily Harvest Smoothies, Ranked
Wholesome, versatile, convenient, and forever aligned with food trends — is there anything a smoothie can't do? The only barrier is a high-speed blender. But once one's part of your cookware essentials, it's easy to blitz and sip down your daily protein, fiber, and vitamin A through zinc.
I've been smoothie-obsessed for years. However, nothing tastes all that good after the hundredth time. I needed to give my tried-and-true recipes a rest and add something new to my morning routine. Cue Daily Harvest, a plant-based food delivery service that just debuted a fresh line-up of organic products. Plus, this year marks the first time that its oat bowls, elixirs, and smoothies can be purchased à la carte. The six-item minimum is easy to meet, but choosing which delicious options to order is the real dilemma.
To help you make solid selections, I broke out my blender and got my hands on all the available smoothies from Daily Harvest, which include seven classic and six high-protein flavors. We all have varying health goals, so while this review mentions macros and calories, nutrition doesn't play a role in the ranking.
However, satiety is taken into account — and while I'm not a dietitian, I do think that as a food writer, I have pretty good taste. Here's my honest take on what Daily Harvest smoothies should be in your online shopping cart.
13. Strawberry Banana Protein Smoothie
Someone's got to lose, and in this case, it's the Strawberry Banana Protein Smoothie. Shocking, I know. Many would default to this classic combo without a second thought. Fortunately, you came across this review because, in my opinion, this smoothie may have left you with a poor impression of Daily Harvest — and that would be a shame, because I really enjoy the brand's offerings otherwise.
Unlike all the other available options, I found the flavor of this smoothie to be dull and lacking in sweetness, similar to underripe fruit. Normally, frozen strawberries are ideal in smoothies. But in this case, neither the strawberry nor the banana is particularly perceptible.
Therefore, the pea protein isn't very well masked. It's not an unpleasant taste but a bit chalky, even when blended with almond milk as the brand recommends. Comparatively, this smoothie was also thicker than others and not as straw-friendly, if you ask me. However, with 20 grams of protein, this pick is pretty filling. I also appreciate the creative addition of carrots. It's not something I would have thought to include in this mix, but I can't say it made much of an impact.
Overall, I wanted far more vibrancy and a smoother consistency from this one. But hey, Daily Harvest delivered some stiff competition, and there are plenty of other fruity blends to choose from.
12. Cherry + Raspberry Smoothie
Note that from this point forward, I liked the flavor of every option, including the Cherry + Raspberry Smoothie. It's refreshing, mildly tart, and naturally sweet. As the brand suggests, I added coconut water to the mix, and the result was a smooth, not-too-icy consistency. There's a pleasant bit of texture with this on,e thanks to the berry skin and raspberry seeds.
The label delivers on its promise, though blueberries are also a dominant flavor. The only other ingredient in this mix is cauliflower. This nearly tasteless vegetable bulks up smoothies and explains this offering's creamy, sorbet-like silkiness. When it comes to taste, this smoothie is delightful.
However, I placed it lower on this list for a few reasons. First, while I learned something new about cauliflower, I think that the concept is too simplistic to justify its cost. It would be very easy to recreate this smoothie with just a couple of frozen goods from the grocery store.
Secondly, I don't find the Cherry + Raspberry Smoothie to be satiating enough to call it a meal, and therefore, it doesn't deliver as great a value as other options. In fact, this flavor contains fewer calories, less fat, and less iron than all other smoothies made by the brand. It also ties for the lowest in protein. Again, do what you will with that information. But I think that most would agree that satisfying hunger is nice.
11. Tropical Greens Protein Smoothie
One of my go-to smoothie recipes features a mix of greens and tropical fruits, so this protein-rich version from Daily Harvest immediately piqued my interest. Per recommendation, I blended the frozen mix with coconut water, which complemented the other island-inspired ingredients well.
Pineapple is the predominant flavor, and while less bold, the natural sweetness of the mango is obvious, too. These fruits taste fresh and vibrant, and do a great job of covering up the spinach.
However, they're not nearly as good at covering up the flavor of the pea protein. Again, this powder isn't necessarily unpleasant, in my opinion, and there's no lingering aftertaste. But there's no question it's a protein shake, especially with its grittier consistency. For a smoother result, I'd suggest trying coconut milk instead — or maybe even skipping this one since the brand offers a wide assortment of what I think are better options.
10. Blueberry + Cacao Smoothie
I'd argue that there are few better combos than fruit and chocolate, and this flavor only further proves my point. The Blueberry + Cacao Smoothie is rich, creamy, and decadent. Banana provides natural sweetness, dates offer caramelized notes, almond butter adds a subtle nuttiness, and a pinch of pink Himalayan salt rounds everything out. If you're hesitant about adding vegetables to smoothies, don't worry — the kale and spinach in this one are entirely masked.
I was so excited to sample this smoothie, and it did not disappoint. Though when I peeled back the lid, I immediately noticed large chunks of what appeared to be chocolate. After a bitter nibble, I discovered that this blend contains pressed blocks of cacao. I should have guessed this, as none of Daily Harvest's smoothies contain added sugar.
But even so, this option leans heavily on the sweet side. In fact, when it comes to sugar content, it ties for the highest among Daily Harvest's smoothies.
While I think this flavor is fantastic, it may be better enjoyed as a dessert. Personally, it's sweeter than what I crave first thing in the morning. But then again, lots of sugar bombs are breakfast favorites (admittedly, I find chocolate donuts hard to resist). In those cases, there's no question that this smoothie is a healthy substitute.
9. Mango + Papaya Smoothie
I found the title of this one to be a bit misleading — fortunately, not in a disappointing way. But my taste buds picked up pineapple as the dominant flavor. Mango is also obvious, though it's maybe not as nectarious and sweet as one would expect. The papaya taste is also somewhat mild, and therefore, this smoothie leans more tart than the label may lead you to believe.
However, branding aside, I love its balanced flavors and the ratio of fruits in this one. But in my opinion, the best part of the Mango + Papaya Smoothie is the addition of macadamia nuts. It's something I would have never thought to toss in my blender, and their creamy, mild sweetness works so well.
All this said, it's my job to judge, and I have a couple of minor qualms. For one, the consistency of my smoothie was a bit icy. Following Daily Harvest's recommendation, I blended the mix with coconut water, but next time, I'd try coconut milk or even macadamia milk. Secondly, this low-calorie smoothie ties for the least amount of protein, and I found it wasn't as filling as others.
Still, this summer sipper is, from a flavor perspective, a solid pick. Just plan to also throw a couple of protein bars in your beach bag.
8. Dark Chocolate Protein Smoothie
Because it ties with the Blueberry + Cacao Smoothie for highest sugar content, I was nervous that the Dark Chocolate Protein Smoothie would be too sweet for my tastes. However, the addition of chickpeas, zucchini, and pumpkin seeds lends earthy and nutty notes. Dates and apple purée offer natural sweetness. It's a delicious balance that reminds me of chocolate zucchini bread (yum).
While not too rich, it's still on the more indulgent side and perhaps better as a post-workout snack than breakfast. I'd be stoked about this after a hard routine at the gym. With the addition of organic pea protein, there are 20 grams of the muscle-building macro in each cup. This smoothie is also higher in iron and fiber than any other option from Daily Harvest.
It's satiating, sipable, and surprisingly smooth. Blended with almond milk, I didn't notice any of that notorious protein powder grit or aftertaste. Though its label seems simple, I think the Dark Chocolate Protein Smoothie is imaginative and flavorful. Really, its sweetness level is the only reason it's in the middle of this list.
7. Strawberry + Peach Smoothie
If you were disappointed that the Strawberry Banana Protein Smoothie placed last, I have good news. While likely not as satiating, this option from Daily Harvest is a solid alternative.
Despite its label, this smoothie is much more akin to a strawberry-banana blend. After all, strawberries and bananas are its two most prominent ingredients. The peaches are more subtle, though noticeable if you look for them. The same goes for the raspberries, which add a mild tartness. All of the fruit flavors are fresh and vibrant, and the ingredients blend smoothly. There is, however, a bit of texture from the oats and flaxseeds.
Overall, I think that the Strawberry + Peach Smoothie would please most palates. If you're thinking of gifting a Daily Harvest box to someone, throw this flavor in the mix. It likely won't disappoint, but it probably won't be the one they rave about either. While I do like this smoothie, I think that, conceptually, it's not as interesting as others the brand offers, which is why it's placed in the middle of the pack.
6. Vanilla Bean Protein Smoothie
This one is for the gym bros (kidding, kind of). The Vanilla Bean Protein Smoothie tastes unfussy and unpretentious. Its flavor is exactly as you'd expect, but better. While seemingly simple, I sense that there was a lot of thought put into this recipe.
Along with pleasant vanilla notes, there's a mild sweetness from the bananas. There's also a subtle earthiness from the addition of parsnips and chickpeas, one of the best sources of vegan protein. Paired with organic pea protein, this smoothie totals to 20 grams of the popular macronutrient. It's also higher in calcium than any other option from Daily Harvest.
Blended with almond milk, the texture is smooth, creamy, and free of that gritty consistency that's common among high-protein shakes. It doesn't entirely evade that notorious aftertaste, but it's very mild.
Undoubtedly, the Vanilla Bean Protein Smoothie meets the preferences of some, myself included, and it's a satiating option. I respect the unique additions that keep it from feeling tired and flat. It's a winner in my book, but still, I think there are a few more creative options from Daily Harvest.
5. Ginger + Greens Smoothie
Based on its title alone, I had a strong feeling I'd be a fan of this flavor — and I was even more convinced when I looked at its ingredient panel. Avocado is the key to thicker smoothies, and with it, the Ginger + Greens Smoothie delivers a creamy, velvety texture despite a lack of milk. I used coconut water per the brand's suggestion and couldn't have asked for a better consistency. There's no question this one is straw-friendly.
As far as flavor, you really don't taste the avocado, nor the spinach. Banana and dates bring forward sweetness, while a touch of apple cider vinegar and lemon juice balances things out. The Ginger + Greens Smoothie is well-rounded and ranks as one of my favorites.
But here's the problem: I found myself searching for the ginger. I wanted zing and spice, but instead, I got a mild ginger flavor. That said, while I would absolutely order this one again, I felt a bit betrayed by this smoothie's label. Additionally, I didn't find this option to be as satisfying as some. It may be a good snack to tide you over, but for your first meal of the day, I'd recommend pairing it with a protein-rich breakfast.
4. Acai + Cherry Smoothie
You know how they say you eat with your eyes first? As I blended up the Acai + Cherry Smoothie, its gorgeous ruby-red color had my mouth watering. I was so pleased to discover a vibrant, refreshing flavor that follows through on its label. The bold acai taste is mildly tart and beautifully complemented by the sweetness of cherries and blueberries. You'd never guess that kale is hiding in the mix.
This smoothie also contains something new to me: Psyllium husk powder. As I've come to learn, this ingredient is one of the best foods to naturally lower cholesterol. Compared to oat bran, it contains eight times more soluble (easy-to-digest) fiber, which is essential for heart and gut health. You'll get 5 grams in this smoothie, which is 18% of the daily recommended value.
I really like the Acai + Cherry Smoothie, though it's not as filling as some. Also, when it comes to consistency, I found this one to be thinner and more juice-like. Daily Harvest recommends adding coconut water to the lid, then blending, but I'd suggest using a little less liquid. Easy fix!
3. Mixed Berry Protein Smoothie
Because I've made a similar recipe for years, I was looking forward to giving the Mixed Berry Protein Smoothie a try — and as hoped, it's a solid choice to enjoy any time of the day. Banana complements the strawberries and blueberries, and together, they offer a natural sweetness that covers up the kale.
Even the pea protein powder is well masked and only slightly perceptible. Though berry and flax seeds add texture, the smoothie's consistency is otherwise creamy and free of that unpleasant grit often found in similar products.
With 20 grams of protein, the Mixed Berry Protein Smoothie stands in for a meal and keeps me satisfied for hours. If you really want to amp up the fuel, consider some high-protein smoothie ingredients beyond protein powder. Personally, I'd add a spoonful of almond or peanut butter to this one.
Honestly, I don't have any complaints and highly recommend this flavor. The only reason it places third is that the next two impressed me even more.
2. Nutty Banana Protein Smoothie
Hands down, I love the Nutty Banana Protein Smoothie from Daily Harvest. From covering up chalky protein powders to boosting nutrients, nut butters work so well in smoothies.
To me, banana and almond butter are this smoothie's most predominant flavors. Butters made from cashews and sunflower seeds add further nuttiness, while dates and dark chocolate chips offer some mild sweetness. Parsnips sneak their way into the mix, and coconut cream makes this option extra smooth.
From both a flavor and consistency standpoint, I didn't notice the pea protein powder at all. But when it comes to satiety, the Nutty Banana Protein Smoothie delivers. Note that it contains the highest number of calories of any other option from Daily Harvest. While some may see this as a negative, others looking to gain muscle mass may see this as preferred.
Again, I'm not a nutritionist. But I can confirm that if you're looking for a filling and flavorful smoothie, this one is a winner (or in this case, a close runner-up).
Mint + Cacao Smoothie
From the first sip, the Mint + Cacao Smoothie was a standout. I wouldn't have guessed it to be my favorite option from Daily Harvest, as its advertised flavor profile isn't often tied with health-conscious foods. But I was surprised and delighted to discover that instead of being ice cream-like, this is a really, really good green smoothie.
Whether you're trying to ease your taste buds into drinking green smoothies or love them as I do, this is a fantastic pick. Bananas, bittersweet cacao, and a mild mint flavor balance out the spinach well. The same goes for the chlorella powder, which derives from a nutrient-rich green algae. It's protein-dense, packed with vitamins and minerals, and is also known as one of the foods highest in omega-3s. With this smoothie, gaining all the supplements' benefits is effortless and enjoyable.
Expect a silky consistency that, even with just coconut water, is thick and creamy. Cacao nibs add a bit of delicious texture. When it comes to cons, I have no notes. This creative and nourishing smoothie is absolute perfection in my book.
Methodology
I can't say my job always involves hard work (drinking thirteen smoothies, for example). But I can assure you that a lot of honest thought and intention went into this review.
All of the Daily Harvest smoothie flavors were delivered to my door frozen and packaged in individual cups with simple instructions. While each container says you can use any liquid, I referred to its website for clear recommendations. For some smoothies, water or coconut water is suggested. According to Daily Harvest, other flavors are better with almond or oat milk.
As instructed, I filled each cup to the brim before tossing it into my high-speed blender and mixing until smooth. Then, I tasted all the options back-to-back, taking note of balanced flavors, sweetness, the vibrancy of ingredients, and any aftertastes. For each smoothie, I also considered the consistency, if the label properly represented the flavor, and the creativity of the concept. Whoever thought of parsnips, chickpeas, and cauliflower as smoothie ingredients was a genius.
Though often noted, nutritional elements like protein content and calories did not influence my ranking. However, the satiety of each product was taken into account — because if you're likely to still be hungry, I'd argue that's not a great value. Fortunately, several smoothies checked all the boxes, and now, you know what to order as you shop à la carte on Daily Harvest's website.