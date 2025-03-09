Turn Your Frozen Fruit Into A Jammy Breakfast Topping In One Easy Step

Been wondering how to jazz up your daily breakfast without a major kitchen ordeal? We've got just the thing: A jammy breakfast topping that's easy enough for hectic weekday mornings. Imagine a fruit compote, but without sugar or pectin additives, and a much quicker process. Instead of boiling, mashing, nursing, and simmering the fruit as when making compote, this quick alternative requires just frozen fruit and a short sizzle in a stovetop pan.

Just take a bag of frozen strawberries, blackberries, peaches, or any fruit you love, and dump it in the pan. Bring to a simmer over medium-low heat, and stir briskly until the fruit begins to soften and release its juices. This should only take about five minutes. You're not looking for a spreadable consistency or even a juicy, pourable one. You want those lovely fruity chunks swimming in a soft, naturally sweet puddle.

Now's the fun part — ladling the sweet, warm, juicy fruit over anything that strikes your morning fancy. Drizzle your creation over waffles, scones, French toast, or cream cheese bagels. Stir it into yogurt, slide it into muffin batter, or nestle it alongside eggs or hash browns for a tiny touch of fruity sauce in every bite. You can also use it as a substitute for actual jam. Let it cool, then spread it over toast. Or take things next-level by creating a warm, fruit-forward PB&J breakfast sandwich — with crispy fried bacon, if that's your thing. There's also the option to introduce nuanced flavors.