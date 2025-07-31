How The World Was Duped Into Believing Breakfast Is The Most Important Meal

John Harvey Kellogg, a known Seventh-day Adventist and health fanatic, wanted everyone to start their day with his fibrous cereal, which he somehow tied to religious morality. Kellogg promoted this concept for his own beliefs, but he used the clever marketing tactic to do so. This notion attached itself to cereal and, in the '40s, it solidified itself in America, courtesy of General Foods (now Post Consumer Brands) and its marketing team.

In 1944, Grape-Nuts came out with a new slogan, "Eat a Good Breakfast — Do a Better Job," via Newspapers.com. The belief was floating around well before Kellogg or Grape-Nuts attached itself to the concept, with Good Housekeeping printing a similar notion as early as 1889, but it wasn't until the '40s that the claim spread through Grape-Nuts' nationwide consumer-base.

Advertisements echoed the sentiment on the radio, in magazines, newspapers, you name it. Trusted folks have been regurgitating this notion ever since, despite it lacking any scientific backing. This may be partially because eating breakfast does make you feel good. Logically, it makes sense. Breakfast is the first meal to enter your body, which really sets the pace for the day. Getting started with something healthy and nutritious is proven to boost your mood and energy, but overall, there is no one meal that's more important than another.