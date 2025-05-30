5 Frozen Store-Bought Açaí Bowls, Ranked Worst To Best

One of my favorite parts of summer is having a refreshing, fruity açaí bowl. I love how customizable they are, from the fruits or proteins you can add to the base to the dozens of toppings you could load it up with. I've seen everything from granola to coconut flakes to chocolate chips, peanut butter, blueberries, blackberries, flax seeds, and even bee pollen (yes, really).

Açaí bowls are delicious, and if you have not had the chance to try one yet, I think you are in for a total treat (even Anthony Bourdain liked them). Luckily, they've become so popular that you can now get them from the frozen aisle in many grocery stores (though you can also make them at home). There aren't a ton of offerings out there yet, but for what's currently on shelves, I set out to try all of them and uncover which frozen açaí bowl had the best flavor, texture, and value.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.