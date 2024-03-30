13 Best Toppings For Açaí Bowls, According To An Expert

Açaí comes in many forms, from juices and powders to smoothies and sorbets. In Brazil, where this supposed superfood hails from, it's often served in a bowl (açaí na tigela) and paired with all kinds of tempting toppings. The combination of the smooth frozen base with crunchy nuts, fresh fruit, or sugary sweets has made açaí bowls a favorite treat across the country — and, increasingly, all over the world.

Açaí berries are small, round, dark purple, and bitter. Nearly all of the açaí produced in Brazil comes from the state of Pará in the Amazon basin. The berries are harvested from palm trees and processed to extract the pulp, which is frozen and exported. It's usually sweetened with sugar or guaraná syrup, which can obscure the actual flavor of açaí and create the impression that it's naturally sweet.

Some places serve açaí bowls with a specific set of toppings, but many allow you to choose them yourself. In Brazil, certain places have even embraced a self-serve concept that lets customers add unlimited toppings and pay by weight. One such chain is Puro Açaí, which started in 2012 and now has over 50 locations across Brazil. Rodrigo Vellardi opened the very first franchise of Puro Açaí in the city of Fortaleza — so he knows a thing or two about açaí. We spoke with him to gain some insight into the most popular and all-around best açaí toppings.