The Reason Anthony Bourdain Was A Huge Fan Of Acai Bowls

Though Anthony Bourdain was not one to shy away from hot dogs and global fare, he equally appreciated the health benefits of a homemade acai bowl. In fact, Bourdain enjoyed the fresh, smooth taste of these creamy fruit bowls so much that he included a recipe in his cookbook "Appetites." Packed with nutrients and loaded with antioxidants, acai berries are a powerful superfood and an ingredient that Bourdain's Brazilian martial arts instructors would eat after training.

"Brazilian jiujitsu is a thing in our house," Bourdain admitted in his book while describing consuming training schedules. "Most of our professors are Brazilian, and it is an article of faith among Brazilian practitioners of martial arts that acai, the 'miracle jungle fruit of the Amazon,' is the answer to — and cure for — all things, from ineptness at rear naked choke holds to cancer." Not to mention, the fruit is delicious, Bourdain added, and cold bowls of aesthetically adorned fruit after a series of athletic exercises can feel like well-earned rewards for physical work