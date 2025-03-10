For The Best Frozen Hash Browns, Choose This Brand Every Time
Homemade hash browns can be tricky to get right. Despite our best early-morning efforts, it seems like they always come out oily and soggy, or too dry and falling apart. Chalk it up to the still-lingering sleep in our eyes, or to the weekday before-school rush. Luckily, frozen hash browns are the substantial, comforting, ready-from-frozen option that makes brekky possible for spud-lovers in a matter of minutes. In our ranking of the all-time best store-bought frozen hash brown brands, Ore-Ida golden hash brown patties took home the "gold" (sorry).
Like any frozen hashie, Ore-Ida's frozen patties boast major points for convenience, featuring long shelf life for keeping stocked on-hand whenever a crispy craving hits. But, what sets Ore-Ida's patties apart from the pack is their texture — composed of a slightly crispy exterior along with "moist and flavorful" insides, as per our reviewer.
Not only does Ore-Ida's platonic ideal of a hash brown patty shine on the palette, but it's also pleasing to the eye (praise which can't be said of all frozen potatoes). Before they even reach the tongue, the visible specks of the potatoes in these patties are a feature seldom-spotted in frozen hash browns, and it "makes them seem all the more authentic and less like repurposed mashed potatoes," as our review praised, with hungry relief.
Ore-Ida's hash brown patties remind foodies why the spud brand is so established
Ore-Ida's hash brown patties are "golden" in more ways than just their hue — which remains golden at any time of day. They can be paired with savory breakfast fare from corned beef hash to omelets, or used to make a crispy, hearty casserole. For dinner, serve those hash browns baked into a quiche or frittata, or swap 'em for mashed potatoes in your next shepherd's pie.
If we were going to dock points for anything, it'd be availability. While the shredded hash browns in Ore-Ida's frozen oeuvre are fairly easy to track down, these golden patties are notoriously tough to find. Neither Walmart nor Target seem to carry them online. But, if you can find them, the discovery is reason to rejoice (and potentially stock up).
Foodies on Reddit mention that they appreciate these hash browns as a healthier alternative to traditional fried potatoes cooked in oil. Elsewhere online, users rave about the hash browns' texture and standout flavor. As one apparent fan suggests, "Six minutes in the air fryer and they're salty and crispy to perfection. Definitely the best breakfast potato and bang for your buck." Other reviews praise the patties for the absence of "freezer taste" and likeness to fast food hash browns. With this frozen option, there's no need to hop in the car (or wake up early) for a taste of the good stuff.