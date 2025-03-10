For The Best Frozen Hash Browns, Choose This Brand Every Time

Homemade hash browns can be tricky to get right. Despite our best early-morning efforts, it seems like they always come out oily and soggy, or too dry and falling apart. Chalk it up to the still-lingering sleep in our eyes, or to the weekday before-school rush. Luckily, frozen hash browns are the substantial, comforting, ready-from-frozen option that makes brekky possible for spud-lovers in a matter of minutes. In our ranking of the all-time best store-bought frozen hash brown brands, Ore-Ida golden hash brown patties took home the "gold" (sorry).

Like any frozen hashie, Ore-Ida's frozen patties boast major points for convenience, featuring long shelf life for keeping stocked on-hand whenever a crispy craving hits. But, what sets Ore-Ida's patties apart from the pack is their texture — composed of a slightly crispy exterior along with "moist and flavorful" insides, as per our reviewer.

Not only does Ore-Ida's platonic ideal of a hash brown patty shine on the palette, but it's also pleasing to the eye (praise which can't be said of all frozen potatoes). Before they even reach the tongue, the visible specks of the potatoes in these patties are a feature seldom-spotted in frozen hash browns, and it "makes them seem all the more authentic and less like repurposed mashed potatoes," as our review praised, with hungry relief.