Toss Frozen Hash Browns Onto Any Casserole For A Crunchy, Flaky Top

The casserole is one of the most quintessential comfort foods out there — whether it's a classic green bean casserole or a savory meat-based casserole, they're ultra hearty and super delicious. But, as it turns out, there's a way to make your favorite casserole even more tasty and comforting: use frozen hash browns for a crunchy, flaky top.

All you have to do is prepare the casserole recipe as normal, then, at the end, add a layer of frozen or refrigerated shredded hash browns. You can use either frozen or refrigerated, but if you use frozen, make sure to let it thaw beforehand (otherwise the rest of the casserole may finish cooking before the top hash brown layer).

The hash browns also pair up perfectly with another ingredient that all of the best casseroles have: cheese. You can make the top layer gooey as well as crunchy by mixing shredded cheese into the shredded hash browns.