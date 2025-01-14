Avoid These 15 Common Hash Brown Mistakes
Hash browns are a breakfast and brunch staple. They're loved for their crispiness and savory qualities, which pair well with other breakfast items like eggs and pancakes. Plus, hash browns are delicious without being overly complicated to make; they're made from potatoes, so they can't be too complex, right? Yet whether they're too soft, oily, or something else entirely, the dish is pretty easy to mess up. If you truly want to enrich the experience — and reduce the time you spend stressing about hash browns that fall short — you might want to think about problem-solving some everyday issues.
Thankfully, this is likely one of those times when small tweaks can make all the difference. With that in mind, we've assembled a list of ways to fix countless hash brown mistakes (while providing other practical tips) to achieve the best results. Whether you're a seasoned home cook or someone trying to create more at-home meals, this is a great way to level up your skills. For the best spuds, avoid these 15 common mistakes to prepare perfectly cooked crispy hash browns.
Constantly stirring the potatoes
One common mistake you may come across is over stirring hash browns while they're cooking. Though this approach works for something that requires a lot of monitoring, like a roux, hash browns are a different beast. Patience is key for this dish, so follow this tip for crispy, evenly cooked hash browns: Leave the potatoes alone and let them do their thing in the pan.
Once you place the grated spuds in a hot oiled pan, set it, and forget it. You can observe them with your eyes as a way to avoid any burning, but you don't want to constantly mix and stir, since this gets in the way of developing a crisp and golden exterior. If you have trouble sitting still, this might be a good time to put a few dishes away, or wipe the counter to keep yourself busy without messing up the potatoes.
Not including grated onions in the mix
You might think of hash browns as a single item wonder, but it's a mistake not to at least think about adding grated onions into the mix. Onions are the secret ingredient to instantly elevate your hash browns, and we're talking about a generous portion of grated onion.
This choice brings a nuanced but noticeable flavor to the dish. White or yellow onions work best for this tip, so save red onion for a different dish. You can use onion powder in a pinch, as well, but we recommend sticking with the freshly grated version whenever possible for a stronger flavor. You can also use onions with frozen hash browns, as long as you defrost them first.
Grate the onion with the same grater you'd use for the hash browns, so the two have a similar size. Alternatively, you can blend them in a food processor, but the grater allows even shredding for both ingredients. The key is to squeeze out any moisture because onions can retain a lot of water. After that, combine the onions and potatoes, and you're ready to roll.
Avoiding frozen varieties
Some people might overlook frozen hash browns, but we highly recommend them. Not only are there numerous creative ways to use frozen hash browns, but they're fantastic to work with in a pinch. When you're in the mood for a potato dish but don't want to clean, grate, or fry anything, then the frozen version can eliminate a lot of work without sacrificing flavor. Quite frankly, frozen hash brown varieties aren't inferior whatsoever, and it's a blunder to think so. They can produce delicious results while saving you time so you can do other things.
Additionally, there are different versions that you can find on the market, such as hash brown patties, or your standard shredded hash browns. You also have flexibility in the cooking method, as heating in an air fryer, oven, or deep fryer will all work. Many frozen options come fully cooked, eliminating the struggle of getting a crunchy, uncooked bite. Simply follow any directions on the package and enjoy.
Thinking all potatoes yield the same results
Assuming all potatoes are created equal may contribute to a not-so-perfect hash brown. In fact, if you've been expecting every potato to yield identical results, you've been making hash browns wrong all this time. Utilizing the right type can make a big difference in the overall crispiness of your dish. Luckily, it's a manageable task.
Russet potatoes are the top choice here because they have a low moisture content and are starchy, which allows for a crisper hash brown. There are many types of potatoes out there, though, so if you don't have Russet, consider another starchy spud like Yukon gold. Something like a red bliss potato, on the other hand, has a low starch content, and can quickly turn gummy, while Kerr's pink can turn mushy — which are not qualities you want hash browns to take on.
Of course, understanding different potato varieties can be used to your advantage — and not just for hash browns. Before you opt for any old potato you have at home, factor in its moisture content and starchiness to avoid frustrating results when making the side dish.
Not parcooking them beforehand
Don't skip out on parcooking the potatoes when making hash browns. This hack to get even crispier breakfast potatoes works because it removes excess moisture while leaving the starch, which is the contributing factor to a crispy potato.
Parcooking potatoes isn't just a quick way to achieve the proper balance of texture for hash browns — it also reduces the overall cooking time. It's pretty straightforward to approach at home, as well, and one method doesn't even involve boiling. Rather, you simply grate the potatoes, ring out any excess moisture, then microwave them on a plate lined with a paper towel for two minutes. It's as easy as that. Once they're parcooked, you may proceed with adding the potatoes to a hot pan to fry.
Now, you may want to forgo this step entirely, But once you try it, you'll realize it makes all the difference by giving the hash browns a crispy exterior and a soft inside. It also speeds up the cooking process, so you're not standing around and scrutinizing your hash browns. In that sense, parcooking potentially helps you from committing another mistake by mixing them around.
Drowning the spuds in oil
While using a lot of oil might seem like an effective way to fry hash browns, it's an error to use it in excess. Be careful how much oil you use to cook hash browns because it can make the potatoes soggy, greasy, and gummy — all of which are qualities you aren't looking for in hash browns. Too much oil gives the spuds moisture and weighs them down, ensuring you'll never get the desired outcome.
Now, we're not deep frying here, so you merely need a moderate amount of oil to get prime results (and a crispy golden crust). Add a thin layer of oil to coat the pan, then add the potatoes. Be sure to arrange them in a layer, too, as the potatoes should be evenly distributed throughout the oil.
This tip is both practical and economical, as it saves you money by not using as much oil. It can spare you from unpleasantly oily hash browns, and save time that might otherwise be wasted by blotting them with a paper towel. Using a small amount of oil can help you achieve restaurant-quality potatoes without having to leave the house.
Skipping the air fryer
Frying hash browns in a pan is a well-known cooking method, but you may want to consider using an air fryer. The kitchen device is a convenient way to cook many types of dishes, and in this case, it can aid in giving the potatoes a crispy texture without excessive oil.
Now, you don't want to simply toss the spuds into the fryer and hope for the best. In fact, there's one step you should never skip when air frying frozen hash browns: preheating the appliance. Doing so can help give the potatoes the crispiest texture possible by removing moisture. And, as luck would have it, this tip works with fresh or frozen browns, allowing you to use whatever you have. Check your air fryer's instructions, though, as the preheating process may not be included in some models.
We love the air fryer since you can place hash browns inside without having to constantly monitor it (like you would on the stove). It simplifies the process without taking away any flavor. In short, it's a mistake to omit the air fryer for your hash browns when it can result in a game-changing, easy cooking experience.
Not thinking outside of the box in terms of flavor
You don't have to stop at salt and pepper when it comes to seasoning your hash browns. This might be the go-to at your local diner because they have to cater to the masses, but it's a blunder to miss out on the world of flavors if you stick to standard seasonings at home. With that in mind, follow a recipe or experiment with some seasonings and ingredients you have at your house.
Our recommendation? Well, pickles can give your hash browns a tangy twist when you want an unexpected flavor pairing. Grate the dill pickle and potatoes, then squeeze the mixture to get rid of as much extra liquid as possible. Of course, a pickle-laden hash brown dish may need additional cooking time because of the additional moisture, but it will result in a tangy, slightly acidic dish.
If pickles aren't your jam, you could opt for something cheesy like feta. If you don't want anything mixed directly into the spuds, consider adding a topping (like with brunch hash browns) of smoked salmon and crème fraîche.
Forgetting to squeeze out excess water
We briefly touched upon the need to squeeze out excess moisture when pairing hash browns with other ingredients, such as onions or pickles. But it's important to ring out the spuds themselves, too. You may be surprised how much water this root vegetable can have, but it'll be clear once you see it drip out.
It's an oversight to skip this step, especially if you desire crispier hash browns. The best way to do this is to pick them up in your hands and squeeze them over the sink. This is our preferred method, in fact, because it's straightforward, and you don't have to dirty any other dishes or tools.
Of course, if you don't want to use your hands, you can grab a clean kitchen towel, place the potatoes in it, then wring the towel to remove the moisture. Or you could do both steps to get as much moisture out as possible. Squeezing the water out of the potatoes is a small effort, but one that can transform this dish — because nobody wants limp hash browns.
Tossing out uneaten hash browns
You may prefer to throw away leftover hash browns because you don't think they'll be as good when reheated. But if you've previously tossed out uneaten potatoes because you didn't want to reheat them — and turn them into a soggy mess — we have a solution for you. Rather than dispose of leftovers, reduce waste by utilizing the best way to reheat hash browns.
For crispy spuds, skip the microwave. Instead, grab your skillet and add a small amount of oil or butter as it heats up. Once the oil is hot, you're ready to add the leftover hash browns. Since they're already pre-cooked, it should only take a few minutes (less than five) to fully reheat. You can also use the oven, and heat the potatoes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for about 10 minutes (making sure to flip them about halfway through cooking).
Now, before you can reheat, you have to start with the storing method. Hash browns still need to be safe to eat and edible by the time we heat them again, after all, so allow them to fully cool first. Then, store them in an airtight container in the refrigerator.
Crowding the pan
A crowded pan never delivers great results, particularly if you're aiming for firm hash browns. It's a common mistake, though, and something many people do with numerous types of dishes. But you can get rid of sad spuds by leaving enough room in the pan for them to fully cook.
Now, to be clear, this means you may have to use a couple of pans or cook the dish in batches. While you may want to speed up the process by loading up a pan with a thick layer of hash browns, this will likely leave you with an unevenly cooked batch of potatoes – and yes, we're speaking from personal experience.
Prepare the potatoes in a thin layer, leaving room on the sides of the pan for you to flip it; it's difficult to turn the hash browns over if the pan is loaded from edge to edge, after all. You could also make smaller hash brown patties that are easier to turn over than one giant one. Either way, avoid overcrowding a hash brown pan to let the heat disperse and the moisture evaporate during the cooking process.
Assuming you always have to peel the potatoes
Peeling potatoes is often seen as a necessary step for hash browns, but it's a mistake to assume it's required. After all, you don't have to peel the potatoes if you don't want to, as it's mainly for aesthetic purposes. Since the peels are visibly noticeable but don't really affect the final results, you can easily leave the skins on and cook the potatoes as usual. Plus, if you choose to keep the skin, you'll get the added bonus of retaining additional nutrients found in the vegetable's outer layer.
Just wash the potatoes as expected, then grate them. You'll quickly wind up with a rustic look to the hash browns, and save yourself some preparation time in the process. More than that, the peels add to the overall volume of the dish, which means you won't have to use as much potato to get the same amount. You may find that you like this version just as much.
Using the wrong type of pan
The pan you use to cook hash browns can make or break the potato dish. And just as it's a mistake to assume all potatoes produce the same results for hash browns, it's a blunder to expect all pans will work the same, too. Not considering the pan beforehand could be the reason your hash browns keep sticking to the surface or turning out soggy and torn apart. But by utilizing the correct cookware, you can upgrade hash browns without even realizing it.
For starters, you need a flat surface, so using something like a wok with elevated sides won't work. With that in mind, skip the mess and difficult cleanup by using a non-stick, cast iron, or stainless steel pan, each of which reduces the chance the potatoes will stick.
It might be helpful to review some of the tips you need when cooking with stainless steel, as well. But once you get the hang of it, the material is easy to use, and provides mostly stick-free results if used at the right temperature — particularly with hash browns.
Not considering a waffle iron
Using a waffle iron exclusively to make its namesake food is a mistake. The device offers an easy way to cook the potatoes, and you can use any type of waffle iron that you have. This includes a square waffle iron, heart, circular, or something else (though these options only add flair to the dish).
The iron serves a similar purpose as a panini press in that it gives you crispy edges without having to cook it on your stovetop. It's the magic appliance that makes this brunch dish a breeze. You can even use pre-shredded, frozen hash browns. It takes a bit of finessing to get the best golden crust, but the key is to spread the potatoes throughout the waffle grid, making sure to extend toward the edges. This distribution allows for even cooking.
You don't want a thin, crispy edge outside of a thick, uncooked middle. Hash brown waffles are delicious as a potato dish independently, but you could also include other savory ingredients such as chopped bacon or shredded cheese. Serve your creations with fried eggs or sour cream for extra richness.
Viewing hash browns solely as a breakfast or brunch option
Hash browns are most notably known as breakfast and brunch food, usually served with eggs, bacon or sausage, pancakes, waffles, and other standard diner fare. But it's an error to classify them only as a morning dish, as they're a great option at any time of the day or night — and we're not just talking about a breakfast-for-dinner type of scenario.
If you think of hash browns like any other potato dish, there's nothing wrong with eating it as it is with a later meal. Simply serve the potatoes with your protein or veggies of choice. It works well with just about anything, including a vegetarian skillet, tilapia, or pork chops. You could also integrate them into a type of casserole, like chicken and hash brown casserole. And when you want a warm and cozy option, you can even use hash browns as a base for potato soup. Soon, you'll appreciate the delightful range of flavors and pairings that this potato dish works well with.