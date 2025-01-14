Avoid These 15 Common Hash Brown Mistakes

Hash browns are a breakfast and brunch staple. They're loved for their crispiness and savory qualities, which pair well with other breakfast items like eggs and pancakes. Plus, hash browns are delicious without being overly complicated to make; they're made from potatoes, so they can't be too complex, right? Yet whether they're too soft, oily, or something else entirely, the dish is pretty easy to mess up. If you truly want to enrich the experience — and reduce the time you spend stressing about hash browns that fall short — you might want to think about problem-solving some everyday issues.

Advertisement

Thankfully, this is likely one of those times when small tweaks can make all the difference. With that in mind, we've assembled a list of ways to fix countless hash brown mistakes (while providing other practical tips) to achieve the best results. Whether you're a seasoned home cook or someone trying to create more at-home meals, this is a great way to level up your skills. For the best spuds, avoid these 15 common mistakes to prepare perfectly cooked crispy hash browns.