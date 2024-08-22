Pickles Give Your Hash Browns A Tangy Twist

Haven't hash browns always been there for us? Hash browns can be loose or formed into a patty, but, either way, create a starchy contrast that works well with eggs, various sauces, and maybe a few strips of bacon or a patty of sausage. Some may argue, though, they can be a bit one-note, at least in their most primal state. Those folks must have never been to Anthony Bourdain's favorite roadside diner, Waffle House, where the talented short-order cooks provide you with hash browns that have been "scattered, smothered, covered, chunked, diced, peppered, and capped" with sauteed onions, American cheese, ham, tomatoes, jalapeño peppers, and sauteed mushrooms. These added ingredients make the sturdy hash browns sing. But there is another ingredient — one Waffle House doesn't offer — that can really kick these spuds up a notch: dill pickles.

Divisive, maybe, but if you're an avowed dill pickle lover, then the pairing makes a lot of sense. We even like potatoes boiled in pickle brine. The sharp, salty, brine of the pickles is an apt foil for the starchy hash browns. What's more? Adding them is a snap. Regular hash browns require raw potatoes to be grated and squeezed of their excess water. Do the same for your pickle so that you're left with a shredded pickle that is roughly the same size as the shredded potato. Fold them together, and, at the most basic level, you're good to go.