The Secret Ingredient To Instantly Elevate Your Hash Browns

Hash browns complete any homemade breakfast as a crunchy, hearty, and starchy side dish to complement your eggs, bacon, and other staples for the first meal of the day. There are many tips to perfectly cook hash browns like using the right variety and sticking with a cast iron pan. The use of a single secret ingredient can give your next pan of hash browns next-level flavor with minimal effort: The humble onion.

The trick is to grate your onion and stir it in with the shredded potatoes as it cooks down in the pan. The grated onion will provide the same savory and pungent flavor you expect from the aromatic, but without the need to bite into small pieces. White and yellow onions will also blend in with the potatoes so you won't even notice the ingredient is there — until you take the first bite. It works in the same way as onion powder does, but freshly-grated onions will offer stronger flavor than the spice. The addition of the secret ingredient works for frozen hash browns (defrost them first) as well as homemade batches of the potatoes.