Ina Garten's Salt Tip For Delicious Scones That You'll Just Have To Trust

Ina Garten has helped home cooks tackle all sorts of cooking challenges, from offering great recipes for what to serve at a holiday meal to how to build a show-stopping brunch. As such, Garten has earned a devoted following for her relaxed, straightforward approach to making delicious food at home. Still, it's hard not to raise an eyebrow when such a trusted figure gives a beloved classic an unusual kind of a twist. And that's what she's done with her approach to making scones.

Most scone recipes share the same basic elements: flour, eggs, milk, sugar, baking soda, baking powder, butter, and a pinch of salt. There are cream scones, too, which skip the eggs and swap out the butter and milk for cream. But none of these recipes do what the Barefoot Contesssa suggests. Compared to other recipes, she wants you to seriously amp up the salt. Garten recommends using a whopping 4 teaspoons of salt. Most recipes only use ½ teaspoon of salt, so that's a tremendous increase. And she also doesn't want you to use just any old salt. She recommends using kosher salt in her recipes for scones, and her preferred brand is Diamond Crystal as she pointed out in her 2018 book "Cook Like a Pro."