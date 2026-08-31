The Costco Prepared Foods Worth Buying For A Busy Week

Like many of us, I'm not only very busy during the week, but I can be pretty lazy when it comes to preparing meals. When short on time (and without something I can make quickly), I end up with a bowl of cereal or skipping the meal altogether. So, I'm a huge fan of shortcuts — or using pre-made meals or ingredients that help me avoid the stress of hunting through cupboards for easy lunch and dinner ideas. Costco has the best deli items and prepared foods at affordable prices. I can buy bulk snacks, heat-and-serve meals, and prepared foods that make meal planning a lot more flexible.

Of course, this means sometimes having to spend a Sunday afternoon making a dish I can use throughout the week, like a cranberry and pecan chicken salad made with store-bought rotisserie chicken. Still, that's far more feasible than trying to handle that chore on a Wednesday night after work. Many of the Costco items I purchase regularly can be incorporated into multiple meals throughout the week, whether by whipping up large batches at once or finding creative ways to repurpose dinner leftovers for breakfast and lunch.

For instance, the big-box store's iconic rotisserie chicken has earned a cult following for a reason — it's under $6 at most warehouses and can be used for around three days' worth of meals. When visiting my local Costco to stock up for the next few weeks of meal planning, these are the five prepared foods that I always grab in preparation for the busy days and nights ahead.