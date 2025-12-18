Cheese Lovers, This Kirkland Gem Is The Shortcut To Impressive Dinners At Home

We all know the feeling: It's time for dinner and time is short, but you want something special. Whether for yourself, your family, or invited guests, there's actually a very simple shortcut to impressive home dinners — and it comes by way of the refrigerated section at the warehouse wonder-food giant, Costco. It's the Kirkland Signature Five Cheese Tortelloni with Parmigiano Reggiano – a warm, creamy dish ready to be enjoyed in a matter of minutes.

These pretty little pasta bundles cradle a crowd of well-loved cheeses, including ricotta, mozzarella, mascarpone, Pecorino Romano, and its namesake Parmigiano Reggiano. They're part of Costco's Kirkland Signature store brand, sold in a two-pack for about $14. Each of the two containers in the set hold 24 ounces, for a total of 3 pounds of cheesy pasta. The Kirkland label equates that to 14 servings.

Assuming those 14 servings will be accompanied by sauce and sides such as salad, bread, veggies, or similar, that's a lot of pasta to feed a lot of people. To avoid confusion, it helps to know that this is a "tortelloni" product, rather than the very similarly named "tortellini." The primary difference between tortelloni and tortellini is in the size and shape and type of filling; tortelloni is bigger and generally eschews meats, sticking to traditional vegetarian fillings.