Cheese Lovers, This Kirkland Gem Is The Shortcut To Impressive Dinners At Home
We all know the feeling: It's time for dinner and time is short, but you want something special. Whether for yourself, your family, or invited guests, there's actually a very simple shortcut to impressive home dinners — and it comes by way of the refrigerated section at the warehouse wonder-food giant, Costco. It's the Kirkland Signature Five Cheese Tortelloni with Parmigiano Reggiano – a warm, creamy dish ready to be enjoyed in a matter of minutes.
These pretty little pasta bundles cradle a crowd of well-loved cheeses, including ricotta, mozzarella, mascarpone, Pecorino Romano, and its namesake Parmigiano Reggiano. They're part of Costco's Kirkland Signature store brand, sold in a two-pack for about $14. Each of the two containers in the set hold 24 ounces, for a total of 3 pounds of cheesy pasta. The Kirkland label equates that to 14 servings.
Assuming those 14 servings will be accompanied by sauce and sides such as salad, bread, veggies, or similar, that's a lot of pasta to feed a lot of people. To avoid confusion, it helps to know that this is a "tortelloni" product, rather than the very similarly named "tortellini." The primary difference between tortelloni and tortellini is in the size and shape and type of filling; tortelloni is bigger and generally eschews meats, sticking to traditional vegetarian fillings.
What shoppers say about Costco's five cheese tortelloni
It's no surprise this tortelloni from the Kirkland Signature collection is a go-to favorite for dedicated shoppers. It landed squarely Tasting Table's list of the 15 best pastas at Costco – keeping company with heavy warehouse hitters like the store's Chicken Alfredo and organic Spinach and Cheese Ravioli. Boiled in water and ready to serve in just two minutes, customers largely attest to the quality, taste, and ease of the Five Cheese Tortelloni with Parmigiano Reggiano.
One Redditor compared this product with a similar Costco tortellini, saying, "That five cheese tortelloni ... is great because it cooks so d*** fast. Takes longer for the water to boil than for it to actually cook, which is nice when you're hungry and want to eat something fast." In the same thread, another customer noted how "The five cheese is good either hot with a red sauce or cold with pesto and freezes well." They recommended getting it for your next Costco date night, accompanied by "artisan rolls for easy garlic bread, mushrooms, san marzano canned tomatoes, and other veggies for a nice marinara."
A more formal report by Costco Food Reviews notes the pasta's quick two-minute cook time and praises it for its standout filling and satisfying texture. "The filling is the star of the show. The blend of Ricotta, Parmigiano Reggiano, Mascarpone, Mozzarella, and Pecorino Romano creates a complex flavor profile: the Ricotta and Mascarpone provide a creamy, smooth base, while the Parmigiano and Pecorino add a sharp, salty bite. It's cheesy and savory without being overly salty," they wrote.