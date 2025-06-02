15 Best Pastas At Costco
When you're thinking about the best things to buy at Costco, what grocery items come to mind? Plenty of product categories — such as bulk meats, dairy products, or even produce — likely make the cut, but you shouldn't forget about pasta. In fact, after strolling down the store's dried goods aisle, prepared foods section, and even through the freezers, you might be surprised by the many different pasta options.
Beyond the wide assortment of available pastas, you should also consider the potential to save money when buying groceries from Costco. After all, between the warehouse's bulk pricing and its regular sales, you can often get a larger quantity of pasta for less money than when shopping at a standard grocery store.
To help you learn more about some of the best pastas to buy from Costco, I took a trip to my local warehouse and scoured the aisles to see precisely what was available. I considered the quantity, value, and brand as I put together this list, though keep in mind: Not all Costco warehouses carry the same products, so some of these may not be available at your local warehouse. Here are the 15 best pastas available at Costco.
Kirkland Signature chicken Alfredo
If you don't have the time to make your favorite chicken Alfredo recipe but are craving that warm, creamy, and utterly satisfying meal, this Kirkland Signature option will help make it possible. It doesn't get much easier than Costco makes it with this prepared meal. All you need to do is bake it in the oven for about an hour before it will be ready to serve.
More than that, Costco customers have positive things to share about the dish overall. Many like the flavor, though some also note it's quite rich, which should be expected given heavy cream is often added to Alfredo sauce. While a few customers find the sauce to be slightly bland, others suggested enhancing it with a few veggies, such as some broccoli or green beans. Since it takes an hour to heat up, you could chop them up and add the vegetables while it bakes, or steam and mix them in just before serving.
Barilla spaghetti
When you're looking for the best boxed spaghetti brand on the market in general, Barilla is one of the top contenders. Whether you've already tried and love its spaghetti noodles or are looking to see what all of the fuss is about regarding this widely popular brand, it may be worth grabbing a package from Costco — particularly if you want to get the biggest bang for your buck.
My local warehouse sells a package with eight 1-pound boxes of Barilla Spaghetti, which ends up being a much better deal than you'd find at Walmart or Amazon, for instance, when purchasing a single box. More than that, Costco customers find these spaghetti noodles are a high-quality option. Many have noted the cooked noodles offer an exceptional taste, coming out with the ideal texture to mix in their favorite sauces.
Garofalo organic pasta variety pack
There are several reasons you might want to add the Garofalo organic pasta variety pack to your cart on your next Costco shopping trip. First, as an organic option, the ingredients are grown without the use of any synthetic (and potentially toxic) fertilizers or chemicals. Second, this variety pack includes six bags in total, with three different pasta shapes: Farfalle, fusilli, and conchiglie.
This trio of options allows you to sprinkle some variety into your cooking, pairing the best shape for each recipe. The fusilli and farfalle packages are tri-colored, as well, allowing you to up the visual appeal of your pasta salads or lightly sauced pasta dinners.
By and large, customers seem to really like the Garofalo brand organic pastas. They appreciate the organic ingredients and delicious taste. The average price per package is also very reasonable, especially considering that this is an organic option. Furthermore, instead of the standard 16 ounces that most pasta boxes come sized, each bag weighs 17.6 ounces, giving you a few extra delicious bites.
Kirkland Signature five cheese tortelloni with Parmigiano Reggiano
Take a look at the Kirkland Signature five cheese tortelloni with Parmigiano Reggiano for an affordable and easy-to-prepare meal. Note that there is no typo above — these are tortelloni, not tortellini. The biggest differences between tortellini and tortelloni is that the former tend to have a smaller size and are traditionally filled with ground meat and cheese. Tortelloni, such as these, are larger and stuffed with cheese or other vegetarian ingredients. This Kirkland Signature option features a creamy filling of five different cheeses.
Each package includes two 24-ounce packages, which you can cook together to serve a larger crowd (up to 14 servings total) or separately for a smaller family. Once the water is boiling, these cook in a flash, taking only 2 minutes to be ready to enjoy. Costco customers seem to really enjoy this stuffed pasta option, with some mentioning that they like cutting up some rotisserie chicken and adding it to the mix.
Kraft mac & cheese
If you've got the blues, so to speak, consider cheering yourself up with some Kraft mac & cheese the next time you shop at Costco. This classic brand is quick and easy to prepare, and while it's undoubtedly delicious and creamy when prepared as directed, you can also try one of the best ways to upgrade boxed macaroni and cheese. This includes adding some interesting ingredients, such as spinach and artichoke dip, fresh avocado, or some bacon crumbles.
When I compared the price on this pack of 18 boxes from Costco to what I've seen at other stores, I was pleasantly surprised, as well. The price per box when shopping at Costco is likely come out to a lot less than the standard retail price found at other grocery stores. If you're the type who goes through a lot of Kraft mac & cheese, those savings can add up quickly. With the Costco quantity, it's important to remember that Kraft Mac & Cheese does actually expire, though it still has a long shelf life.
Kraft mac & cheese cups
Do you enjoy the classic Kraft mac & cheese flavor, but are looking for something that's even more convenient to make than boiling water? If so, you might want to pick up a box of the Kraft mac & cheese cups from Costco. Each pack comes with 12 microwavable cups, which can be prepared by simply adding some water, then stirring in the cheese sauce mix — making it one of the best pastas from the big box chain.
This Kraft product offers a quick and easy lunch to bring to work, is a good option for college students who only have a microwave, and provides a solution for those nights where your dinner plans fall apart at the last minute. While you can purchase these mac and cheese cups online through Costco's website (unlike many of the other pasta options), you may still want to pick them up in the actual store. In fact, it was a few dollars cheaper at my local warehouse than what was listed online.
Kirkland Signature organic spinach & cheese ravioli
Wouldn't it be nice to have the time (and skillset) to make your own fresh ravioli whenever you had a craving for some stuffed pasta? Unfortunately, this is simply unmanageable for most of us; fortunately, Costco offers a few worthwhile options for this type of pasta, like the Kirkland Signature organic spinach & cheese ravioli.
One of the best pastas at Costco, this product allows you to satisfy your craving for some stuffed pasta without taking all day to do so. This pack includes two 22-ounce containers, and offers up to 12 servings in total. This is also an organic option, which is appealing if you're trying to maintain an organic diet. Additionally, these ravioli can end up on your table — and become a delicious meal — quite quickly, only taking about 4 minutes to cook (once you've brought the pot of water to a boil).
Customers who've taken the time to review this stuffed Kirkland Signature pasta are happy that they tried it. A few note the filling is a bit mild, but you can easily upgrade the flavor of the meal as a whole by adding some pasta sauce (and you can even find several options at Costco). One customer recommends pairing these ravioli with the Kirkland Pesto, which sounds like a tasty combination.
Goodles Cheddy Mac and Shella Good variety pack
If you like Goodles mac and cheese mixes, then you might want to pick up this variety pack with eight total boxes. It gives you four boxes each of the Cheddy Mac and Shella Good flavors. If you've never had Goodles before, the Cheedy Mac delivers on the classic mac and cheese recipe, featuring standard macaroni noodles paired with a creamy cheddar sauce. The Shella Good, meanwhile, switches things up a bit with shell-shaped pasta and an aged white cheddar sauce.
Now, this pack of eight boxes costs more than Kraft mac & cheese does at Costco — but this is typically true for the Goodles brand. However, the prices at my local warehouse were still only half as much as the cost for Goodles elsewhere, which might be enough to convince you to make Costco your go-to for this pasta brand.
Customers approve overall of the taste and texture of this product. They also generally appreciate that this brand uses cleaner ingredients than other boxed mac & cheese manufacturers. It's made without any artificial flavors or preservatives, has no GMO ingredients, and offers 14 grams of protein per serving.
Barilla penne
Spaghetti isn't the only Barilla pasta that you might find at Costco. Keep your eyes peeled for the Barilla penne as well. My warehouse had a pack of eight 1-pound boxes for just over $10 as of May 2025, making for a very reasonable price per box. If you like the taste and texture of Barilla pasta, then you'll appreciate being able to choose from different pasta shapes for different meals.
There are several delicious penne pasta recipes that this shape is particularly good for. A few of these include penne alla vodka, chicken or shrimp Alfredo, baked pasta casseroles, pasta salads, and more. Because of the hollow shape, the penne noodles can really hold on to more of the sauce than long noodles and some other shapes, so you'll get an extra boost of flavor with each bite.
Kirkland Signature Italian sausage and beef lasagna
Lasagna is another Italian dish that many of us enjoy eating, but seldom feel that we have the time to prepare. The next time you're craving this hearty pasta recipe, run to the freezer aisle at your local Costco to grab a box of the Kirkland Signature Italian sausage and beef lasagna. With two trays in each pack, you'll get up to six servings of cheesy and saucy goodness.
This entree comes highly recommended by many customers. Some of these reviewers raved about the taste of the lasagna, while others mentioned how easy it is to prepare. However, some reviews note it's a bit sweet for their liking, so be sure to keep your own flavor preferences in mind before purchasing this.
While prices can vary based on location, the two-in-one package is likely to remain at a decent price point wherever it's available. When you're looking for something that's affordable and easy to heat up in the oven — or even the microwave — this is a solid pasta pick from Costco.
Annie's Organic mac & cheese variety pack
If you like the convenience of boxed mac and cheese, but are looking for an alternative to Kraft — or want to stick to organic options — you can grab a case of Annie's organic mac & cheese at Costco. The case includes 12 boxes, with four shells & real aged cheddar, four shells & white cheddar, and four macaroni & classic cheddar. These could make a delicious and quick lunch or serve as a filling side dish to pair with a ham steak, fried chicken, or pulled pork sandwiches.
As with many other products sold at Costco, you're apt to get a great deal overall — price-wise with this pack. In fact, at my local warehouse, the cost per box for this organic pasta option was cheaper than the average cost for non-organic options at my local grocery store. Of course, customers really seem to like the flavor of these varieties, as well. They share that the pasta tastes really good, and also appreciate that it's an organic product that's easy to prepare.
Kirkland Signature tortellini pasta salad with mozzarella pearls
If you're hosting a picnic and want to find some easy sides that'll help you focus your attention on the main dishes, you might want to pick up a container (or two) of Kirkland Signature tortellini pasta salad with mozzarella pearls. The tri-color tortellini featured in this recipe makes it a unique offering that'll keep your guests happy. It may even provide you with a cooling side dish or snack any time of the year.
In addition to the colorful tortellini, the recipe features mozzarella pearls, olives, salami, and black olives. Each container weighs about 3 pounds and offers up to nine servings. Now, while many customers are big fans of this pasta product, some are less enthusiastic. In fact, it sounds like the quality may vary by location for this particular product. With that in mind, it might be worth picking up a package to try at home before committing to bringing it to a picnic, or serving it to guests at your cookout. The price is fair, as well, but also not super cheap, so don't expect a bargain with this product.
Kirkland Signature mac and cheese
This Kirkland Signature mac and cheese might just become one of your favorite items from the warehouse. It features oversized cavatappi noodles with real cheese, cream, and butter. Whether you're looking for the ultimate comfort food, need a prepared meal that you can just pop into the oven on a busy night, or have been searching for some of the best Kirkland Signature items to stock up on for your summer cookout, you'll want to give this mac and cheese a try.
One of the best pastas from Costco, it's sold in large, oven-safe foil trays that weigh about 4 pounds each. In other words, you'll be able to get a lot of food to feed a crowd without spending a small fortune. Several customers rave about the rich and creamy taste, the perfectly-cooked noodles, and the way the different cheeses (cheddar, Romano, and parmesan) play off of one another in the recipe.
Some also recommend cooking it on a smoker, or topping it with some bacon crumbles before baking. Now, to be fair, there are some folks who don't appear to be huge fans of the flavor, who mention they prefer their own homemade mac and cheese recipe.
Barilla variety pack
Here's another one for Barilla lovers — or just pasta lovers in general who like to experiment with different pasta types and shapes. The Barilla variety pack comes with seven 1-pound boxes, including three boxes of elbows, two boxes of farfalle, and two boxes of rotini.
With this pasta pack, you'll be set to make your favorite homemade mac and cheese recipe with the elbows, or a delicious rotini pasta bake. There are tons of uses for those farfalle bow ties, too, and they're one of the pasta shapes you may want to try in your next lasagna recipe.
Additionally, as with the other Barilla pastas you can find at Costco, you can keep your grocery costs down by buying this pack at the warehouse. After all, the average price per box is usually significantly lower than what's found at other stores, or even online through other retailers.
Lotus Foods organic millet & brown rice ramen noodles
Yes: Ramen noodles aren't technically pasta (at least not in the way most people think of the food). However, they have a lot in common, and — in my opinion — are worthy of including in this roundup of the best pastas from Costco. In fact, these are one of my family's go-to products from the store.
We really like the consistency, finding the noodles have a balanced flavor that can pair well with everything from orange chicken to chicken noodle soup. We also appreciate being able to buy a pack of 12 from Costco for a very reasonable price, as my warehouse sells the 12-pack for an exceptionally affordable cost — the cheapest price I've been able to find.
These ramen noodles are also certified gluten-free. In other words, if you're like others and your Costco doesn't carry many (or any) other gluten-free pastas, this can make for a nice substitute at a reasonable price. You don't just have to take my word for its taste, either. Other customers who've tried this product share they're a high-quality noodle that's flavorful and simple to prepare.
Methodology
When curating this list of the best pastas to pick up at Costco, I considered a range of factors. First, I considered the overall quantity for each item, as well as its relative value compared to purchasing from the grocery store. Where available, I also consulted reviews for the brand or item, to discover what real customers have to say about the overall taste and quality of each pick.
Additionally, I aimed to include a mix of pasta types. These include plain dried pastas (which you boil and mix with your favorite sauce recipes), frozen options (that are quick and easy to put together), as well as prepared options that simply need to be heated before serving.