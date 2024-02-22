Elevate Your Next Batch Of Pasta Salad With Tortellini

A bowl of pasta salad is the type of side dish that can easily be customized with a variety of ingredients. The most important part to get right, however, is probably the pasta since it's what pulls the dish together with ingredients like olives, onions, peppers, and some sort of dressing. Some people swear by pasta like fusilli and rotini because their texture allows those other ingredients to cling on. But, despite those opinions, we think there's a strong argument to use tortellini to give the dish more flavor.

Hear us out: Tortellini is stuffed with cheese, herbs, and sometimes meat and vegetables so the pasta is an effortless way to give the dish more flavor and texture. Most grocery stores sell premade tortellini in the refrigerator or freezer section, which means it won't take much prep work compared to using other pasta. It's also a great way to reuse leftover tortellini for a quick lunch, especially if you put in the effort to make it yourself.

To try this ingredient swap, check out Tasting Table's tortellini Greek salad recipe created by recipe developer Miriam Hahn. In the recipe, Hahn uses cheese tortellini, but you can use any variety of tortellini that satisfies your craving.