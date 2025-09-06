The Fastest Way To Turn Rotisserie Chicken Into A Meal

Grocery store rotisserie chickens are a dinner cheat code — convenient, affordable, and enough to feed a family. Getting a rotisserie can save you time and lighten your workload, but the fastest way to turn rotisserie chicken into a full meal? Use it in a salad, which means no cooking, minimal cleanup. It doesn't even matter if your chicken cools on the drive home. Add chicken chunks to chopped greens, along with veggies, nuts, croutons, fruits, and other toppings. Add your favorite dressing and you've got a healthful meal well worth the few minutes it takes to toss it all together.

New to the rotisserie game? Find out your grocery store's cooking schedule and arrive as close to release time as possible. This ensures maximum freshness and will likely guarantee all those golden juices will be locked in for peak tastiness. One thing you don't want is a dry chicken that's been sitting under a heat lamp for three hours. Especially if it's going in a bright and creamy grilled chicken Caesar salad made with lemon-pepper rotisserie chicken.