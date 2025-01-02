Easily Remove Rotisserie Chicken Breasts From The Bone With One Genius Trick

A delicious rotisserie chicken is perfect for meal planning. You can devour the wings with a dash of hot sauce, shred the breast meat to make chicken salad for later, or simmer the carcass with veggies to create a quick midweek chicken soup. However, there's one other way to make this champion protein even more convenient. Before removing the white meat, employ one genius trick first: pulling out the wishbone.

The wishbone is a forked bone that looks like the letter "A," located between the neck and the breast of a chicken. While it is commonly called a wishbone — due to the practice of pulling it apart at the table for good luck — its proper name is the furcula. The presence of this small bone makes it tricky to seamlessly remove the breast meat from the carcass of a chick-rotis, leaving you with the messy and finicky job of pulling away every morsel of juicy flesh by hand.

To extricate the wishbone, simply place your index finger and thumb on either side of the neck just above the chicken cavity (between the two breasts) and push inward until you can feel the bone. Once you've located the back end of it, pull the wishbone down and out. After it has been removed, you'll be free to pull off the breast meat in solid pieces, making it super easy to shred for chicken sandwiches, homemade chicken enchiladas, and more.

