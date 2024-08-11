Rotisserie Chicken Is The Key For Easier Homemade Enchiladas

Homemade enchiladas make an excellent lunch, dinner, or anytime meal. The hearty combination of tortillas, heaps of melted cheese, and your choice of savory fillings is the perfect, easy way to satisfy anyone's tastes. For example, preparing a recipe of cheesy salsa verde chicken enchiladas is super simple — especially when you start with chicken that's already been prepared.

Using pre-made rotisserie chicken is the best way to take your enchilada prep from easy to even easier. Not only does it taste wonderful by bringing all of the rotisserie seasonings and flavors to your enchiladas, but it also makes shredding the chicken for filling an absolute breeze. Of the many delicious ways to use rotisserie chicken, adding it into the mix for a batch of enchiladas is an especially creative and clever idea.

Rather than spend time laboring over a hot stove or oven to prepare your protein, buying a pre-made rotisserie chicken skips this step entirely and lets you focus on crafting the perfect filling and sauce for the best tasting and most efficient enchiladas you've ever made. Simply shred the chicken and mix it with your favorite homemade enchilada sauce for a filling that can't be beat. This trick works especially well when making an enchilada casserole, which you can prepare ahead of time to feed large groups of people.