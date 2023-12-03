How Much Filling You Really Need For Homemade Enchiladas

Crafting perfect enchiladas requires planning out the perfect amount of filling. If you add too little filling, your meal can become lackluster and unsatisfying; add too much and you risk having a messy, deconstructed dish. It can be difficult to tell if you've added the correct amount, but one easy trick makes the whole process a breeze. Depending on the size of your tortilla you'll want anywhere from a half cup to a third cup of filling. Tasting Table recipe developer Taylor Murray states in her cheesy salsa verde chicken enchilada recipe that each enchilada should be about the same thickness as a roll of quarters.

Half a cup is also the suggested amount for these loaded beef enchiladas. This guideline ensures an even amount of filling across your enchiladas and allows your dish to be baked evenly. While it may be tempting to add more filling, this can quickly alter not only your cooking time but the overall appearance of your dish. If you truly feel you need more filling, start by adding a tablespoon or two more to your enchiladas; you don't want the tortilla to burst from being overfilled. Slowly work your way up in adding more if you feel it's necessary but following the guidelines from Murray should offer you plenty of filling in each bite.