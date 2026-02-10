Make This 5-Minute Sauce And You'll Never Want Another Taco Night Without It

The first thing you may think of when you hear "chipotle" is the Mexican fast casual chain of restaurants, but what a chipotle truly is is a dried and smoked red jalapeño pepper, and it's a staple in Mexican cuisine. While you can usually find dried, whole chipotles in Mexican or Latin supermarkets, they are also widely available in cans, labeled chipotles en adobo, or chipotle peppers in adobo sauce. The adobo sauce usually consists of pureed tomatoes, onions, vinegar, a sweetener like sugar (or sometimes high fructose corn syrup), oil, garlic, and spices, among other things, depending on how it's made. Most importantly, chipotle in adobo is the smoky ingredient to take your tacos to the next level.

Sour cream makes everything better, but chipotle peppers really amp up sour cream for tacos. You could remove a chipotle pepper from it's saucy bath in the can and simply finely chop the pepper, exactly the method used in our super easy chipotle crema recipe, or you could transfer the contents of the can to a taller vessel and puree the chipotle peppers and adobo sauce together, and then use about a tablespoon of the puree in place of the chopped chipotle pepper. From there, combine the chipotle or chipotle puree with lime juice, a grated clove of garlic, sour cream, a bit of honey, and cumin and salt.