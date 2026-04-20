The Best Store-Bought Egg Bites Get Huge Flavor From Hot Sauce And Big Bacon Chunks

Egg bites are one of the latest breakfast trends, with countless recipes showing just how easy it is to make them en masse with the help of a muffin tin. But you can skip the prep altogether with all the store-bought egg bites there are on the market. And many of them are as good or better than anything you can create at home, not to mention cheaper. When we ranked 11 store-bought egg bites according to texture, flavor, moisture level, and ingredient ratios, the winner by a long shot was Kirkland Sous Vide Uncured Bacon and Gouda Egg Bites.

To begin, the silky smooth texture of the eggs themselves all but melted in our mouths with each bite. And had these bites only contained other soft ingredients, it might've been underwhelming. But the chewy, sizable chunks of uncured bacon and gooey cheese provided the perfect textural contrast that balanced each bite. Where other egg bites dried out and had an unpleasantly rubbery chew, these egg bites were moist all the way through, perhaps, in part, due to the buttery fillings. The super smoky, umami-rich bacon paired perfectly with the nutty and creamy blend of Gouda and pepper Jack cheese. The icing on the cake was the addition of vinegar and hot sauce to cut through the richness of the dairy and bacon. Plus, we got a well-balanced trifecta of creamy cheese, salty, savory bacon, and spicy, tangy hot sauce in each bite, making it hard to eat just one.