The 15 Wildest Deep-Fried State Fair Foods Across America

There are a lot of things associated with being distinctly American, like apple pie, baseball, and the seemingly irresistible urge to see what we can toss into the deep fryer. State fairs are displays of this foodie extravagance, as most classic fair foods are deep-fried deliciousness. These annual events are celebrations of state pride, agricultural prowess, and rides that can feel like poor choices — especially after eating said fried goodies.

Those of us who attended carnivals in the 20th century may recall that there was a time when indulging in fair food meant gobbling a giant turkey leg, or getting sick off of too much funnel cake. It really wasn't really that long ago when the deep-fried Oreo debuted, which in turn, set off a deep-fry frenzy. Fast-forward a couple of decades, and deep-fried Oreos look perfectly ordinary when put up against some of the mind-boggling treats on today's midway. Some seem to bend the laws of physics, many crack the laws of logic, and none disappoint — as far as shock value, at least.

So, we wondered what some of the wildest deep-fried foods at state fairs across the country were. And now that we've found them, Texas: we have some questions for you.