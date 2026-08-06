The 13 Most Iconic Texas State Fair Foods Of All Time

The State Fair of Texas is a 24-day event running each fall. Taking place annually in Dallas, Texas, the event is one of the largest and longest running state fairs in the country, attracting over two million visitors annually for family-friendly fun. Guests can enjoy a Texas-sized Ferris wheel, a neon lights-filled Midway, a livestock and auto show, the 55-foot-tall Big Tex cowboy — which welcomes visitors with his signature "howdy folks" — and lots of tasty State Fair of Texas food.

No carnival is complete without traditional fair fare, like funnel cakes and giant smoked turkey legs. However, if that's all you eat, you've missed one of the essential reasons to attend. Just over 20 years ago, the State Fair of Texas became known as the "Fried Food Capital of Texas," birthing dozens of iconic foods dunked in bubbling vats of hot oil. While not every iconic food from there is fried, a significant number are.

Either way, many of these dishes have been replicated by other vendors and at other fairs. But when first introduced at the State Fair of Texas, these iconic bites surprised and delighted fair-goers, including myself. As a former Dallas resident and State Fair attendee, trying the new fair food was a delicious annual event that locals and visitors looked forward to all year. The 2026 event runs from September 25 through October 18, and these iconic dishes are reason enough to attend.