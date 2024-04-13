Fool's Gold Loaf Was The Ultra-Sweet Sandwich Elvis Presley Loved

It's true that Elvis Presley was the King of Rock and Roll and winner of the Grammy Awards' Lifetime Achievement Award in 1971 — but his taste in food may have been even more iconic than his musical accomplishments. Krystal burgers, banana pudding, and barbecue pork pizza were just a few of Elvis' favorite treats, but the concoction that cemented his legacy as a foodie is undoubtedly the peanut butter, banana, and bacon sandwich. While it's unclear if the King literally stuffed bacon in these sandwiches or if the creation is a compilation of a few embellished memories, there is one meal that Elvis undoubtedly ate and loved: the Fool's Gold Loaf.

If he did regularly consume peanut butter-bacon-banana sandwiches, the Fool's Gold Loaf may have been the inspiration that started it all. Elvis first tried it at the Colorado Mine Company in Denver, which has since closed. The sandwich, which cost a whopping $49.95 at the time, consisted of an entire loaf of Italian bread, sliced down the middle and stuffed with margarine, an entire jar of jelly, an entire container of creamy peanut butter, and one pound of fried bacon — and the whole thing was then deep-fried. According to Nick Andurlakis, who first served this monstrosity to the King according to some accounts, the Fool's Gold Loaf was a "ginormous, artery-hardening contraption" (per The Gazette).