Deep-Fried Bubble Gum Isn't Really Gum At All

When you think of the best classic fair foods, visions of funnel cake, cotton candy, corn dogs, and kettle corn may start dancing in your head. If you've been to a state fair in the last decade or two, that list may have grown to include quite a few options of the deep-fried variety, from deep-fried Oreos to pickles to candy bars. Each year, it seems like we're introduced to new mad-scientist-like creations coated in crispy batter; state fairs are fertile ground for such experimentation, after all. Vendors want to show off their creativity, attendees expect treats out of the ordinary, and everyone is an indulgent mood. One of the wildest of these innovations, however, just might be a Texas invention circa 2011: deep-fried bubble gum.

Not only is this snack a bit wacky because of its childlike, sugar-driven inspiration, but also because it's not actually bubble gum at all. When you think about it, biting into a batter shell to get to endlessly chewy gum might not be that satisfying. That's exactly what creator Justin Martinez thought when he had the brilliant idea to use fluffy, gooey marshmallows injected with bubble-gum flavor and a corresponding pink hue. The funnel cake dough is also bubble gum-flavored, and the entire extravaganza is topped with blue icing. This workaround to successfully deliver bubble-gum flavor worked: When deep-fried bubble gum debuted, it won the Most Creative distinction in the State Fair of Texas' Big Tex Choice Awards.

