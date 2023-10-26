How Fried Beer Came Into Existence Because Of The State Fair Of Texas

It took several years for Mark Zable to figure out how to deep-fry beer, but his persistence paid off. Thanks to Zable, chewy, ravioli-shaped morsels can be snacked on both at state fairs and at home, and the culinary creation has not only won awards but captured the hearts and mouths of carnival-goers across America.

"Fried beer's exactly like it sounds," Zable told NPR. "I've taken dough, put beer in it and deep-fried it." The ravioli-shaped pieces of fried batter were first showcased at the 2010 Texas State Fair, and the yeasty, bready pieces quickly found favor among hungry fairgoers who sipped pints while chowing down on the fried recipe. While the beer-flavored nuggets are fun to dip into condiments and pop into your mouth, perfecting the liquid-filled center wasn't an easy task.

"Putting a liquid into a fryer is a really bad idea. As soon as liquid hits the fryer, it causes it to, you know, spit and boil hot oil everywhere," Zable admitted. A food scientist eventually came to the rescue, and Zable began a new approach.