18 Potato Salad Recipes That'll Steal The Show At Any Table
Despite typically being incredibly easy to make, potato salad always makes for an elegant addition to a dinner party or barbecue spread. Tender, fluffy potatoes serve as a mighty fine base for adorning with flavorful dressings, herbs, and seasonings, yielding a satisfying, shareable dish that pairs beautifully with a wide range of other sides. There's no one-size-fits-all when crafting a potato salad. With potatoes as a versatile starting point, there's plenty of room for creativity. While many classic recipes feature fresh herbs and creamy coatings, others load in bold spices, tangy pickles, vibrant veggies, and rich, savory proteins.
This dish is also perfect for making ahead of time and is easily transportable, too. Hence, it's long been a favorite at picnics and potlucks alike. In fact, many potato salads will benefit from an overnight chill in the fridge, giving all of those delicious flavors time to meld before you dig in.
So, are you craving potatoes yet? If so, you're in the right place. We've rounded up 20 standout potato salad recipes, ranging from timeless classics to inventive variations packed with unexpectedly tasty add-ins, each one worthy of a spot on your table.
1. Creamy Dill Potato Salad
Starting with a classic, crowd-pleasing take on the beloved potato salad, we have this creamy, dill-infused recipe. The dish begins with skin-on small potatoes that get boiled until fork-tender and are chopped into halves or quarters. We add a moreish medley of aromatics to the mayo and olive oil dressing, which gives the salad heaps of savory depth. Once everything has been combined, the soft potatoes begin to soak up the rich flavors of the dressing, leaving every bite packed with bright, herby deliciousness.
Recipe: Creamy Dill Potato Salad
2. French Potato Salad
In this French-style potato salad, we keep the dressing a little lighter, opting for a tangy champagne vinegar, garlic, and mustard vinaigrette. The tanginess makes it a perfect dish to serve alongside heavier mains like steak, burgers, or cheesy casseroles, with the slight acidity of the dressed potatoes helping to cut through the richness of other elements on your plate. Using Yukon or red potatoes makes this dish extra vibrant, and the striking hue of the flesh and skin contrasts beautifully with the fresh, green garnish of herbs and scallions.
Recipe: French Potato Salad
3. Classic Southern Potato Salad
Made Southern-style, potato salad packs plenty of texture contrast. In this recipe, you'll find crunchy celery, fluffy Yukon gold potatoes, chopped boiled eggs, and a rich, creamy dressing. It's a dish that perfectly balances freshness and indulgence and is sure to be a hit with the whole family. To make the dressing, you'll combine mayo, sweet relish, and mustard with some savory seasonings, and the resulting mixture provides just the right amount of tanginess, sweetness, and richness.
Recipe: Classic Southern Potato Salad
4. Red, White, And Blue Potato Salad
Perfect for sunny summer gatherings, this red, white, and blue potato salad combines classic flavors with some game-changing savory add-ins for a dish that feels undeniably decadent. The recipe has a base of cubed red potatoes, as well as crispy, salty bacon, aromatic herbs and scallions, and the refreshing crunch of celery. The "blue" refers to the addition of crumbled blue cheese, which provides a glorious dose of creamy, tangy goodness, while the luscious, mayo-based dressing serves as the "white" element.
5. 3-Ingredient Potato Salad
For the ultimate fuss-free take on potato salad, just grab three simple yet flavorful ingredients: red potatoes, Kewpie mayo, and chopped chives. After boiling the spuds, you'll cool and chop them into bite-sized pieces, before combining them with the mayo, herbs, and a pinch each of salt and pepper. Once you've let the flavors meld in the fridge for 30 minutes or so, the potato mixture is ready to enjoy with your favorite sides, such as grilled meats, crunchy slaws, or fresh, leafy salads.
Recipe: 3-Ingredient Potato Salad
6. Green Bean Potato Salad
Vibrant green beans and hearty potatoes make an excellent pairing in this nutritious salad, with the slight sweetness of the beans providing a delicious contrast to the mild, savory potatoes. To keep things simple, you'll boil both veggies together, then toss them with the light, tangy-sweet dressing of olive oil, mustard, and honey. Topped with crispy dried onion, this one makes for a gorgeous centerpiece at any time of the year. And, you can have it on the table in less than 25 minutes.
Recipe: Green Bean Potato Salad
7. Bacon And Egg Ranch Potato Salad
Smoky bacon and delicate boiled eggs make for a delicious duo in this ultra-creamy red potato salad. As well as getting an irresistible savory boost from the aforementioned add-ins, this protein-rich dish packs a variety of flavorful ingredients into the dressing, too. The silky coating begins with mayo, sour cream, and buttermilk, with scallions and a trio of fresh herbs adding color and freshness, and garlic powder, onion powder, and black pepper building complexity.
Recipe: Bacon And Egg Ranch Potato Salad
8. Warm German Potato Salad
To amp up the comfort factor, try serving your potato salad warm. This German-style recipe calls for fingerling potatoes, which are first boiled, then pan-fried with olive oil, alongside shallots, garlic, and green beans. This leaves the potatoes delightfully golden and crisp, and deeply infused with aromatic flavor. To brighten everything up, we add red wine vinegar, Dijon mustard, and parsley towards the end of cooking, which lifts the dish with a welcomed pop of acidity and herby freshness.
Recipe: Warm German Potato Salad
9. Buttermilk Ranch Potato Salad
At first glance, this potato salad seems fairly traditional, but the addition of buttermilk and Greek yogurt offers a lighter, tangier twist. It's flavored with a familiar medley of garlic, scallions, and herbs, giving the dish plenty of savory depth while keeping things balanced and bright. Despite being far less heavy on the mayo, the salad still manages to deliver all of that creamy, comforting goodness you'd expect from a potato salad.
Recipe: Buttermilk Ranch Potato Salad
10. Korean Potato Salad
The Korean approach to potato salad focuses on contrasting textures and well-rounded flavors, bringing fresh and cooked ingredients together with a tangy, creamy dressing. Unlike most potato salad recipes, the spuds are pressed through a ricer post-boiling to achieve a smooth, mash-like consistency. Boiled carrots and eggs add heartiness, while crunchy cucumbers and tangy pickled red onions give the salad a refreshing edge. It's served using an ice cream scoop as the portioning tool of choice, and grated egg yolk tops things off.
Recipe: Korean Potato Salad
11. Roasted Sweet Potato & Tuna Salad
Colorful, nutritious, and full of comforting flavors, this hearty salad swaps white potato for its sweeter, orange-hued counterpart. The salty, briny taste of canned tuna fits in exceptionally well alongside the tender, earthy chunks of roasted sweet potato. This delicious duo is enhanced further with creamy avocado, sharp red onion, and sweet-tart cranberries. Pecans bring their nutty crunch, while the dressing ensures every forkful is brimming with zesty richness.
12. Fall-Forward Sweet Potato Panzanella Salad
The beloved Italian panzanella salad is a quintessentially summery dish, but here we give this refreshing favorite a fall-inspired twist with hearty roasted veggies. Sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, and cauliflower make for an irresistible earthy-sweet trio, and their tender texture and caramelized notes tie in brilliantly with the crisp, golden bread cubes. For a fresh contrast, we also incorporate leafy spring greens and sweet pomegranate seeds, and tie everything together with a mouth-watering maple-Dijon dressing.
13. Classic Potato Salad
This potato salad is a great option for fans of bold, spicy flavors. It keeps things classic with mayo and plenty of fresh herbs, but delivers an extra kick of heat with the addition of pickled jalapeños , which makes this dish a standout. There's the crunch of celery and red onion and the zesty brightness of cilantro and dill. The creamy dressing gets a warming twist too, thanks to a subtle sprinkling of cumin.
Recipe: Classic Potato Salad
14. Sweet Potato Salad
This salad is a nutrient-packed blend of tender sweet potato, spicy toasted chickpeas, and a garlicky lemon-tahini dressing that is sure to leave you feeling nourished. Roasting the potato really brings out its natural sweetness, and the finished dish is bursting with nutty, earthy, and zesty flavor. To round out the salad's creamy consistency, we love serving it over a bed of refreshing leafy greens with a sprinkle of crunchy sunflower seeds.
Recipe: Sweet Potato Salad
15. Creamy Seafood Potato Salad
For a potato salad that brings the sophisticated vibes, upgrade the creamy potato medley with delicate, briny seafood. Shrimp and crabmeat are the mix-ins of choice here, and together they bring a good dose of protein and plenty of savory flavor. Chopped boiled eggs fit in seamlessly alongside the seafood, and spiking the mustard-mayo dressing with Old Bay seasoning gives the salad a gentle, aromatic heat. Try serving it as a satisfying accompaniment to grilled salmon or pan-seared scallops.
Recipe: Creamy Seafood Potato Salad
16. Japanese-Style Potato Salad
This Japanese-style potato salad is certainly not short of color and crunch, and is a top pick for anyone looking to switch things up, while maintaining that familiar creamy consistency. For the fresh components, you'll mix in sliced cucumber, carrot, and green onion, which do an excellent job of balancing the heartiness of the potato, ham, and egg. Kewpie mayo brings a touch more umami-richness to the dressing than its traditional counterpart, and the final dish delivers a rather pleasing mix of creamy, tangy, and crisp elements.
Recipe: Japanese-Style Potato Salad
17. Herbed Potato Salad
This herb-packed red potato salad is ready in just 15 minutes and is a light yet satisfying option that brings big flavors with minimal effort. The vinaigrette-style dressing blends tangy mustard, zesty lemon, and aromatic garlic, and soaks effortlessly into the soft potato flesh. Herb-wise, there's a fragrant trio of Italian parsley, dill, and chives, with scallions adding an extra pop of green goodness. This one will fit right in alongside other picnic favorites like corn on the cob and baked beans, as well as Mediterranean-style dishes like grilled seafood and roasted veggies.
Recipe: Herbed Potato Salad
18. Amish-Style Potato Salad
Amish-style potato salad is a sweeter, spicier version of this iconic picnic side. Here, we add crisp celery, finely diced onions, and sweet pickles to the potato-egg base, creating a mouth-watering mix of textures in every bite. The mayo dressing gets its sunny hue from turmeric, paprika, and yellow mustard, which layer in subtle warmth while balancing the tang of vinegar and sweetness of sugar. This salad would taste amazing served with spicy fried chicken or smoky BBQ pulled pork.
Recipe: Amish-Style Potato Salad
