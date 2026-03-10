18 Potato Salad Recipes That'll Steal The Show At Any Table

Despite typically being incredibly easy to make, potato salad always makes for an elegant addition to a dinner party or barbecue spread. Tender, fluffy potatoes serve as a mighty fine base for adorning with flavorful dressings, herbs, and seasonings, yielding a satisfying, shareable dish that pairs beautifully with a wide range of other sides. There's no one-size-fits-all when crafting a potato salad. With potatoes as a versatile starting point, there's plenty of room for creativity. While many classic recipes feature fresh herbs and creamy coatings, others load in bold spices, tangy pickles, vibrant veggies, and rich, savory proteins.

This dish is also perfect for making ahead of time and is easily transportable, too. Hence, it's long been a favorite at picnics and potlucks alike. In fact, many potato salads will benefit from an overnight chill in the fridge, giving all of those delicious flavors time to meld before you dig in.

So, are you craving potatoes yet? If so, you're in the right place. We've rounded up 20 standout potato salad recipes, ranging from timeless classics to inventive variations packed with unexpectedly tasty add-ins, each one worthy of a spot on your table.