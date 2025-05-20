18 Kool-Aid Drink Mixes, Ranked Worst To Best

When you want a drink that's full of flavor but don't want to haul home any jugs of liquid from the store, you may want to snag some powdered drink mixes – like Kool-Aid. The brightly colored, flavored powders aren't as natural as real juice, but they can make for a fun drink fix when you want an upgrade from plain water. Plus, Kool-Aid's drink mixes are sugar-free, so you can control how sweet you want your drink to be by adding sugar yourself, or omitting it entirely.

Admittedly, I'm not one to regularly slurp down a ton of neon-hued liquids, and think adding some fruit and other fresh ingredients to your water bottle is the way to go. Regardless of my personal preferences, though, I was still excited to taste my way through a number of Kool-Aid flavor packets to help you determine which options are worth trying.

With that in mind, if you're looking for a budget-friendly way to switch up your drink routine, I tried and ranked 18 Kool-Aid flavor packets, mainly on taste (as well as appearance, where applicable). Keep reading to learn which Kool-Aid flavor packets you'll want to check out — and which options you should consider avoiding.