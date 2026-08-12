14 Of The Wildest Texas State Fair Foods Of All Time

In the early 1900s, the State Fair of Texas started to evolve into the kind of local, annual event that you really shouldn't miss. There were football games, race tracks, and even speeches from sitting presidents. By the time the 1950s rolled around, the event was attracting more than 2 million people — most of whom were eager to see Big Tex in the flesh. For the uninitiated, Big Tex is that giant cowboy that stands at the entrance of the park, welcoming you in. Today, though, when you see Big Tex waving hello, you probably have one thing on your mind, and that's food. Well, fried food, specifically.

The State Fair of Texas has long offered its guests plenty of tasty things to eat (we'll come on to some of the longest-running options during the course of this list), but in recent decades, the event has become synonymous with over-the-top deep-fried concoctions. Every year, concessionnaires compete to create the most original and eye-catching dishes. In fact, if it can go in the fryer, it will. And if it can't, vendors will find a way to make it happen anyway.

There are many wild Texas state fair foods, but we've narrowed it down to a few of the most fascinating. For example, did you know that you can deep-fry popular beverages? And traditional Italian pastas? Let's dive in. We hope you're hungry.